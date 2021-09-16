Project Logistics Market Overview, Size, Status and Growth Opportunities by 2020

ORBIS RESEARCH recently Introduced Research Report titled on “Global 3D Painting Software Market” this report Describing the comprehensive Overview, SWOT analysis, Insights, Industry Scope, competition landscape and growth opportunities from 2014 to 2020. In this Research Report Including Primary, secondary or History data for studies, scope of the product and Key Players briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by Product Types, Size, Status, Sales, Current or Upcoming Trend, Future Opportunities by Application, Regional Demand, Challenges and Forecast Scenario.

Latest market research report titled Project Logistics Market in India 2014 highlights the competitive market scenario of the Indian project logistics market and its growth prospects in the ensuing years. The demand for project logistics in India is experiencing rising demand due to various driving factors which, in turn, have been instrumental in providing immense opportunities to companies to grow and operate in the market lucratively. The report provides a snapshot of the market overview of the project logistics market in India. It also highlights the various project logistics management solutions. The report also gives an insight into issues hampering project logistics, market trends and technology trends in India. Moreover, financial stability, insurance coverage and experience in handling big projects are the key success factors for companies operating in this sector.

There are certain factors that have predominantly worked towards Indian project logistics market to grow in recent years. These include increase in warehousing facilities, rise in infrastructural projects and growth in energy sector. These factors are contributing towards the rapid growth of the industry. Adoption of information technology in logistics sector particularly project logistics is scaling up efficiency in business operations. For the project logistics, various governmental policies and schemes are being implemented. These initiatives are aimed at improving the status of the industry to support future demand.

Table of Content:

Slide 1: Executive Summary

Macroeconomic Indicators

Slide 2: GDP at Factor Cost: Quarterly (2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14), Inflation Rate: Monthly (Jun 2013 – Nov 2013)

Slide 3: Gross Fiscal Deficit: Monthly (Feb 2013 – Jul 2013), Exchange Rate: Half Yearly (Oct 2013 – March 2014)

Slide 4: Lending Rate: Annual (2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12), Trade Balance: Annual (2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14), FDI: Annual (2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13)

Introduction

Slide 5-6: Logistics Sector – Introduction

Market Overview

Slide 7-8: Project Logistics – Indian Market Overview

GST Implementation

Slide 9-10: Shift to Goods Service Tax (GST) Regime, GST Implementation Impact on Project Logistics

Project Logistics Management Solution

Slide 11-14: Key Requirements for Successful Project Logistics Management, Project Management System

Key Success Factors

Slide 15: Success Factors

Issues Hampering Project Logistics

Slide 16 -17: Issues Hampering Project Logistics

Drivers & Challenges

Slide 18: Drivers and Challenges – Summary

Slide 19-25: Drivers

Slide 26-29: Challenges

Market Trends

Slide 30: Key Market Trends

Technology Trends

Slide 31: Key Technology Trends – Summary

Slide 32-36: Major Technology Trends in the Market

Competitive Landscape

Slide 37: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Slide 38: Competitive Benchmarking, Public Trading Comparables

Slide 39-41: Competitive Benchmarking, Key Ratios of Top 3 Companies – Operational Basis (FY 2013)

Slide 42: Competitive Benchmarking, Key Ratios of Top 3 Companies – Financial Basis (FY 2013)

Slide 43-67: Major Public Players

Slide 68-88: Major Private Players

Strategic Recommendation

Slide 89-90: Strategies

