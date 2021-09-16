Propanol Market Share, Revenue, and Average Price by Manufacturers Shared in a Latest Research Report

The “Global Propanol Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Propanol market with detailed market segmentation by application, end-use industry, and geography. The global Propanol market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The propanol is primary alcohol which is industrially produced by the catalytic dehydrogenation of propionaldehyde. It is a colorless liquid and a major constituent of fusel oil. Propanol is a commonly used solvent and intermediate used in industries to produce other solvents such as antifreezes, lacquer formulations, soaps, dye solutions, and window cleaners. It acts as an intermediate in the manufacture of halides, propyl amines, and propyl acetate.

Top key Players:

BASF SE

Eastman Chemical Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

LCY GROUP

LG Chem

OXEA GmbH

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Sasol Limited

The Dow Chemical Company

Tokuyama Corporation

The reports cover key developments in the Propanol market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global propanol market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as isopropanol and n-propanol. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as direct solvent, chemical intermediate, household & personal care, pharmaceutical, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Propanol market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

The report analyzes factors affecting Propanol market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Propanol market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key Propanol companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

