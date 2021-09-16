Real Estate Software Market Size, Share, Technology, Included Features, Cost, Revenue, Manufacturers, Region, Applications and Forecast 2019 to 2026

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Real Estate Software Market”, this report helps to analyze top companies, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Global Real Estate Software Market was valued US$ 3.2 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 10 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 15.31 % during forecast period.

Real estate software contains several software like computer aided drafting software, project management software, structural engineering software, enterprise resource planning, and customer relationship management software. Real estate software market will witness significant growth during the period 2018-2026. Considering the deployment of real estate software on-premises or on-cloud, this market will reach up to more than US$ 10 billion by 2026.

Increasing competitive environment of the market is having price pressure on the real estate sector. Additionally, factors like increasing price of raw materials and rising land prices will require companies to remain competitive over optimization of operational costs. This results in a better demand for real estate software as it is used to optimize the cost. Considering factor that will have a major impact on the growth of the market is need for cost optimization for projects managers to be major factors driving market growth.

Real estate software are providing exact information about financial resources involved in the construction project. Project managers will be able to track the budget and make provision for additional finance in advance to make sure that projects are not idle. Real estate software are helping real estate companies in operational activities and processes. Real estate software includes CAD, structural engineering software, project management software, ERP, and CRM.

There is lack of transparency in Real estate sector, Blockchain will help the real estate sector to increasing transparency. Blockchain technology ensures that every record is encrypted, and the record is hack proof. As a result, once the transactions are completed, it cannot be changed. With the help of blockchain real estate transactions, payments will be received instantly even after working hours. Technology minimizing the need for middlemen involved in transactions and ensures smooth and fast transactions. Blockchain helping to reduce frauds in the real-estate sector by arranging comprehensive background checks and so that it is expected to boost the growth of the market during forecast period.

People spending more on traveling and investing in commercial properties due to increased household income. An increasing use of blockchain in real estate management software is seen to protect customerâ€™s interests from external factors. Advantages presented by blockchain are likely to cause a move from traditional methods to blockchain based real estate transactions, which is predicted to be a well for growth of the market during the forecast period.

United States of America is one of the largest consumption countries of Real Estate Software in the world since last few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 30% the global market in 2017, while Europe was 27%, and China is followed with the share about 13%.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding real estate software market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTERâ€™s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in real estate software market.

Scope of Global Real Estate Software Market:

Global Real Estate Software Market by Type:

ERP

RSM

CRM

Other

Global Real Estate Software Market by Application:

Small Enterprise

Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Global Real Estate Software Market by Geography:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating in Market Include:

Altus Group

Autodesk

AppFolio

CoStar

IBM

Oracle

Yardi Systems

Accruent

Argus Financial Software

MRI Software

RealPage

AMSI Property Management

Propertybase

SAP

IFCA

Mingyuanyun

Kingdee

Yonyou Software

Climbsoft

WxSoft Zhuhai

Major Point from TOC:

Chapter One: Preface

Chapter Two: Assumptions and Research Methodology

Chapter Three: Executive Summary: Global Real Estate Software Market, by Market Value (US$ Bn)

Chapter Four: Market Overview

Chapter Five: Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators

Chapter Six: Global Real Estate Software Market Analysis and Forecast

Chapter Seven: Global Real Estate Software Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type

Chapter Eight: Global Real Estate Software Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application

Chapter Nine: Global Real Estate Software Market Analysis, by Region

Chapter Ten: North America Real Estate Software Market Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Europe Real Estate Software Market Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Asia Pacific Real Estate Software Market Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Middle East & Africa Real Estate Software Market Analysis

Chapter Fourteen: South America Real Estate Software Market Analysis

Chapter Fifteen: Company Profiles

Chapter Sixteen: Primary Key Insights

