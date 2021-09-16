Seed Treatment Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

The Global Seed Treatment market was valued at USD xx million in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD xx million by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. Seed Treatment refers to usages of specific products, and specific techniques can im-prove the growth environment for the seed, seedlings and young plants. Seed treatment, by its protective coating around the seed, acts as a barrier once the seed is planted to ward off the attack by both seed-borne and soil-borne organisms.

@Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3791468-global-seed-treatment-market-2018-2025

Market Dynamics:

Seed treatment has become popular due to various benefits. Seed treatment products help maximize seedling establishment and early plant growth, resulting in increased forage yields. These products compare favorably with ‘broadacre’ pesticide applications in terms of cost per hectare.

Seed treatment products are effective against a range of common insect pests and diseases. Also, Seed treatment products are not harmful to beneficial organisms such as earthworms. Seed treatments contain very small quantities of active- ingredients, so the environmental impact of seed treatment is much lower than chemical pesticides. Use of GMO, as well as Non-GMO proprietary seeds, requires the use of seed treatment since they are costly. The use of proprietary seeds is increasing all over the world. This is driving the seed treatment market.

High-tech seed treatment processes are generally very expensive. Small scale farmers, farmers in developing world can’t afford the cost which is limiting the growth of the market.

The greater availability of seed treatment options that could be certified for use on organic seed could potentially boost the market. In March 2018, Indigo Ag, Inc. has received organic certification for the company’s microbial seed treatment in corn.

Segment Analysis:

Seed Treatment market is segmented by Function, Type, Crop type, and Method. By Func-tion, seed treatment market is segmented into Fungicide, Insecticide, Inoculant, Plant Growth Regulators, and Fertilizers. By Type, the market is segmented into Physical, Chemi-cal, and Biological seed treatment. Although physical seed treatment methods are common-ly used, they are inexpensive & account for a minor share in terms of market value. Chemi-cal segment dominates the market since they offer much better protection to seeds. By Crop Type, the market is segmented into Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Nuts, fruits & Vegetables, Others (Sugarcane). Corn & Sorghum these cereal crops extensively use seed treatment. Most commercial corn seed available today comes with a base package that in-cludes a fungicide and insecticide. Therefore cereals & grains segment dominates the mar-ket. Seed treatment for soybean is most common in oilseed segment. Among other crops, cotton seed treatment is prevalent.

Title: Seed Treatment market, By crop Type in 2017

Cereals & Grains 45%

Oilseeds & Pulses 30%

Nuts, Fruits, and Vegetables 15%

Others 10%

ROW 7%

By Method, the market is segmented into Seed dressing, Seed coating, and Seed pelleting. Seed dressing is the most common whereas seed pelleting is the most expensive and tech-nologically sophisticated.

Title: Seed Treatment market, By Region, 2017

North America 36%

South America 13%

Europe 22%

Asia Pacific 24%

ROW 5%

Key Players:

The crucial Players in the Seed Treatment market are Syngenta, BASF, Bayer, Nufarm Lim-ited, Helena Agri Enterprises LLC, Sumitomo Chemical, BioWorks, Novozymes, DuPont, and Germains

In August 2018, Syngenta received registration for Revus fungicide as a potato seed treat-ment as well as Fortenza insecticide as a seed treatment on soybeans. In 2018, ‘BioAg Alli-ance’ Monsanto’s and Novozymes’ collaboration announced R&D Pipeline which included New Seed Coatings. In September 2018, BASF added ILeVO® seed treatment to its portfolio. In September 2018, Gateway Building Systems acquired GAN-AG which specializes in supply-ing and installing USC seed treatment products.

Key market segments covered

By Function

Fungicide

Insecticide

Inoculant

Plant Growth Regulators

Fertilizers

By Type

Physical

Chemical

Biological

By Crop Type

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Nuts, Fruits & Vegetables

Others (Sugarcane)

By Method

Seed dressing

Seed coating

Seed pelleting

By Region

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

South America

Rest of the World

Why purchase the report?

Visualize the composition of the Seed Treatment market across each indication, in terms of function, type, crop-type and by the method, highlighting the key commer-cial assets and players.

Identify commercial opportunities in the Seed Treatment market by analyzing trends and co-development deals.

Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the Seed Treatment market level 4/5 segmentation

PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study

Product mapping in excel for the key Seed Treatment market products of all major market players

Target Audience

Raw Material Suppliers/ Buyers

Product Suppliers/ Buyers

Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

Education & Research Institutes

Research Professionals

Emerging Companies

Manufacturers

@Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3791468-global-seed-treatment-market-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Global Seed Treatment Market – Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. The scope of the Report

Global Seed Treatment Market – Trends

2.1. Key Trends & Developments

Global Seed Treatment Market – Industry Analysis

3.1. Industry Impact Factors (Drivers & Restraints)

3.2. Competitive Intensity- Porter 5 Forces

3.3. Regulatory Analysis

3.4. Patent Analysis

Global Seed Treatment Market – By Function

4.1. Fungicide

4.2. Insecticide

4.3. Inoculants

4.4. Plant Growth Regulators

4.5. Fertilizers

Global Seed Treatment Market – By Type

5.1. Physical

5.2. Chemical

5.3. Biological

Global Seed Treatment Market – By Crop Type

6.1. Cereals & Grains

6.2. Oilseeds & Pulses

6.3. Nuts, Fruits & Vegetables

6.4. Others (Sugarcane)

Global Seed Treatment Market – By Method

7.1. Seed dressing

7.2. Seed coating

7.3. Seed pelleting

Global Seed Treatment Market – By Geography

8.1. North America

8.1.1. The United States

8.1.2. Canada

8.1.3. Mexico

8.2. South America

8.2.1. Brazil

8.2.2. Argentina

8.2.3. Rest of South America

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. United Kingdom

8.3.3. France

8.3.4. Italy

8.3.5. Rest of Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.4.1. China

8.4.2. Japan

8.4.3. South Korea

8.4.4. India

8.4.5. Australia

8.4.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5. Rest of the World

Global Seed Treatment Market – Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Share/Rank Analysis

9.2. Key Strategies adopted by Manufacturers

9.3. Product Benchmarking

Global Seed Treatment Market – Company Profiles

10.1. Syngenta

10.2. BASF

10.3. Bayer

10.4. Nufarm Limited

10.5. Helena Agri Enterprises LLC

10.6. Sumitomo Chemical

10.7. BioWorks Inc

10.8. Novozymes

10.9. DuPont

10.10. Germains

Note: Additional company profiles will be included on client request.

Global Seed Treatment Market – Appendix