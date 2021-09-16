Smoothies Market to Exhibit Significant Opportunity Assessment During the Forecast Period 2019 – 2027

A smoothie is a creamy and thick beverage mostly made from the raw fruit, vegetables and dairy products. The dairy products such as milk, yogurt, ice-cream or cottage cheese are used in the smoothies. Other ingredients used in the smoothies are water, crushed ice, fruit juice, sweeteners, nutritional supplements, whey powder, plant milk, tea and chocolate to enhance the nutritional level and taste. A smoothie prepared using the dairy products is similar to a milkshake, though the latter typically contains less fruit and often uses ice cream or frozen yogurt. The smoothies often become hyper-concentrated sources of fruit sugars.

The smoothies market is growing at a sustainable rate owing to factors such as increasing demand for the product in Asia Pacific countries such as India and China owing to the large consumer base and changing food habits, varying lifestyle patterns among the general population. Moreover, rising health consciousness among young population coupled with increasing demand for the ready-to-eat food products is anticipated to drive the growth of the smoothies market over the projected period. The smoothies are gaining popularity among gym trainers owing to health benefits associated with its regular consummation. However, lack of awareness about the availability of products in developing economies about health benefits of the smoothies coupled with the absence of proper packaging methods is expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

Daily Harvest

Dr. Smoothie

Happy Planet Foods, Inc.

Innocent

Jamba Juice

MTY Food Group Inc.

Naked Juice Company.

Odwalla Inc.

Smoothie King

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC

The global smoothies market is segmented on the basis of type, functional ingredients and distribution channel. On the basis of type, the global smoothies market is segmented into fruit-based smoothies and dairy-based smoothies. The fruit-based smoothies are further bifurcated into organic smoothies and inorganic smoothies. On the basis of functional ingredients, the market is categorized into fruits, nuts, vegetables and seeds. The fruits segment includes strawberry, banana, apple, mango and others. Likewise, the nuts segment includes almond, hazelnut, walnuts and others. The vegetable segment is divided into spinach, celery, carrot, ginger and others. The seed segment is categorized into chia seeds, flax seeds, pumpkin seeds and others. On the basis of the distribution channel, the smoothies market is classified into restaurants, smoothie bars, commercial retail and others.

This market research report administers a broad view of the Smoothies market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Smoothies market’s growth in terms of revenue.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Smoothies market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Smoothies market through the segments and sub-segments.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Smoothies market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Smoothies market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.