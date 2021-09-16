Solid State Transformers Market Sees Promising Growth to Cross Highest Revenue by 2027

A unique combination of high-powered semiconductor components, high-frequency transformers, and control circuitry is a solid state transformer. Rising demands for efficient power supply and low-cost electricity is one of the major factors driving the adoptions of solid state transformers market. In addition, the growing installations of renewable energy sources, as well as smart grids across the globe, is also driving the growth in solid state transformers market. Higher initial costs of implementations coupled with lack of expertise on solid state transformers would act as a major barrier to the growth of the market. Increasing application of solid state transformers in the data centers coupled with larger data center deployments across the globe is anticipated to provide steady opportunities to the players operating in the solid state transformers market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the solid state transformers market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the key development in the past five years.

ABB Ltd.

Alstom SA

Amantys Limited

Eaton Corporation Plc

General Electric Co.

GridBridge

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Varentec, Inc.

The global solid state transformers market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and end-user. On the basis of product type, the solid state transformers market is segmented into distribution solid state transformer, power solid state transformer, and traction solid state transformer. The solid state transformers market on the basis of the application is classified into alternative power generation, electric vehicle charging stations, power distribution, traction locomotives, and others. Based on end-user, the solid state transformers market is segmented into energy, transportation, and others.

It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The solid state transformers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Solid State Transformers Market Landscape Market – Key Industry Dynamics Solid State Transformers Market Analysis- Global Analysis Solid State Transformers Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Product Type Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Application Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – End-User Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape Solid State Transformers Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

