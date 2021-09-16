Reportocean.com “Global Artificial Lift Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Artificial Lift Market – Premium Insight, Industry Trends, FPNV Positioning Matrix, Competitive News Feed Analysis, Company Usability Profiles, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2024

Get more information, Ask for Free Sample Copy of [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=22062

The global artificial lift market is expected to grow from USD 8,152.49 million 2017 to USD 11,767.55 million by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.38%.

“Growing exploration and production (E&P) activities to meet the energy demand is one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of artificial lift market globally”

The factors attributing to the growth of the market are growing exploration and production (e&p) activities to meet the energy demand, increase in production from unconventional oil and gas reserves, and increasing ultra-deep and deepwater activities. However, some factors such as environmental concerns related to artificial lift technologies, and limited labour skills may hinder the market growth. The global artificial lift market is expected to showcase the opportunities such as redevelopment of mature fields, low pressure reservoirs, and increasing adoption of smart artificial lift systems. In the near future, the market may face the possible challenges in the growth due to and application in the horizontal wells. However, the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the global artificial lift market market.

On the basis of mechanism, the global artificial lift market is studied across Gas Assisted and Pump Assisted.

On the basis of type, the global artificial lift market is studied across Electrical Submersible Pumps, Gas Lift, Progressive Cavity Pumps, and Rod Lift.

On the basis of application, the global artificial lift market is studied across Offshore and Onshore.

On the basis of geography, the global artificial lift market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia).

“Borets International Limited: The potential growing player for the global artificial lift market”

The key players profiled in the global artificial lift market are Borets International Limited, Dover Corporation, Ebara Corporation, Flotek Industries, Inc., GE Oil & Gas Inc., Halliburton Company, JJ TECH, John Crane Inc., MAN Diesel & Turbo SE, National Oilwell Varco, Inc., Novomet, Schlumberger Limited, Superior Energy Services, Inc., Tenaris S.A., and Weatherford International plc.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players in the global artificial lift market.

2. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments in the global artificial lift market.

3. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the global artificial lift market.

4. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global artificial lift market.

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the global artificial lift market.

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Research & Forecasting

2.1. Research Methodology

2.1.1. Research Instruments

2.1.1.1. Secondary Instrument

2.1.1.2. Primary Instrument

2.1.2. Research Approaches

2.1.2.1. Bottom-up Approach

2.1.2.2. Top-down Approach

2.1.3. Research Reliability & Validity

2.1.4. Research Assumptions

2.1.5. Vendor Inclusion Criteria

2.2. Forecasting Methodology

2.2.1. Methodology for Market Estimation & Forecasting

2.2.2. Significance and Importance of the Market Estimation & Forecasting

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insight

4.1. Market Connectivity

4.2. Market Data Feed

4.3. Market Vendor Ranking Analysis

4.4. Market Dynamics

4.4.1. Drivers

4.4.1.1. Growing exploration and production (E&P) activities to meet the energy demand

4.4.1.2. Increase in production from unconventional oil and gas reserves

4.4.1.3. Increasing ultra-deep and deepwater activities

4.4.2. Restraints

4.4.2.1. Environmental concerns related to artificial lift technologies

4.4.2.2. Limited labour skills

4.4.3. Opportunities

4.4.3.1. Redevelopment of mature fields

4.4.3.2. Low pressure reservoirs

4.4.3.3. Increasing adoption of smart artificial lift systems

4.4.4. Challenges

4.4.4.1. Application in the horizontal wells

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

4.5.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.5. Industry Rivalry

4.6. Value Chain Analysis

Continued..

Make an enquiry about this [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=22062

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Nishi Sharma

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]