Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market – Premium Insight, Industry Trends, FPNV Positioning Matrix, Competitive News Feed Analysis, Company Usability Profiles, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2024

The global automated guided vehicle market is expected to grow from USD 1.84 billion 2017 to USD 3.22 billion by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.34%.

“Increasing demand for automation and material handling equipment in various process industriesis one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of automated guided vehicle market globally”

The factors attributing to the growth of the market are increasing demand for automation and material handling equipment in various process industries, enforcement of safety standards at workplaces, rising labor cost, growing e-commerce industry, enhanced productivity enabled by improved supply chain processes, and introduction of vision guided vehicles and mobile robots. However, some factors such as initial price complexity of agvs and low flexibility, and less acceptance of automation in developing economies may hinder the market growth. The global automated guided vehicle market is expected to showcase the opportunities such as integration with industrial automation solutions, adoption of industrial automation across smes, industrial growth in developing economies, and development of intelligent agvs. In the near future, the market may face the possible challenges in the growth due to high installation, maintenance, and switching costs, and real time technical complexity. However, the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the global automated guided vehicle market market.

On the basis of battery type, the global automated guided vehicle market is studied across Lead, Lithium-Ion, and Nickel-Based.

On the basis of function, the global automated guided vehicle market is studied across Assembly, Distribution, Packaging, Storage, and Transportation.

On the basis of navigation technology, the global automated guided vehicle market is studied across Inductive Guidance, Laser Guidance, Magnetic Guidance, Optical Tape Guidance, and Vision Guidance.

On the basis of type, the global automated guided vehicle market is studied across Assembly Line Vehicle, Forklift Truck, Pallet Truck, Tow Vehicle, and Unit Load Carrier.

On the basis of industry, the global automated guided vehicle market is studied across Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Goods & Retail, Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Manufacturing.

On the basis of geography, the global automated guided vehicle market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia).

“Addverb Technologies: The potential growing player for the global automated guided vehicle market”

The key players profiled in the global automated guided vehicle market are Addverb Technologies, Daifuku Co., Ltd., E&K Automation GmbH, Fetch Robotics, Inc., Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., Invia Robotics, Inc., JBT Corporation, KION GROUP AG, KUKA Robotics, Kollmorgen Corporation, Locus Robotics, Inc., MoTuM N.V., SSI Schaefer LLC, Seegrid Corporation, and Toyota Industries Corporation.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players in the global automated guided vehicle market.

2. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments in the global automated guided vehicle market.

3. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the global automated guided vehicle market.

4. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global automated guided vehicle market.

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the global automated guided vehicle market.

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Research & Forecasting

2.1. Research Methodology

2.1.1. Research Instruments

2.1.1.1. Secondary Instrument

2.1.1.2. Primary Instrument

2.1.2. Research Approaches

2.1.2.1. Bottom-up Approach

2.1.2.2. Top-down Approach

2.1.3. Research Reliability & Validity

2.1.4. Research Assumptions

2.1.5. Vendor Inclusion Criteria

2.2. Forecasting Methodology

2.2.1. Methodology for Market Estimation & Forecasting

2.2.2. Significance and Importance of the Market Estimation & Forecasting

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insight

4.1. Market Connectivity

4.2. Market Data Feed

4.3. Market Vendor Ranking Analysis

4.4. Market Dynamics

4.4.1. Drivers

4.4.1.1. Increasing demand for automation and material handling equipment in various process industries

4.4.1.2. Enforcement of safety standards at workplaces

4.4.1.3. Rising labor cost

4.4.1.4. Growing e-commerce industry

4.4.1.5. Enhanced productivity enabled by improved supply chain processes

4.4.1.6. Introduction of vision guided vehicles and mobile robots

4.4.2. Restraints

4.4.2.1. Initial price complexity of AGVs and low flexibility

4.4.2.2. Less acceptance of automation in developing economies

4.4.3. Opportunities

4.4.3.1. Integration with industrial automation solutions

4.4.3.2. Adoption of industrial automation across SMEs

4.4.3.3. Industrial growth in developing economies

4.4.3.4. Development of intelligent AGVs

4.4.4. Challenges

4.4.4.1. High installation, maintenance, and switching costs

4.4.4.2. Real time technical complexity

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

4.5.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.5. Industry Rivalry

4.6. 4th industrial revolution

4.7. Technology advancements

4.7.1. Cloud robotic systems

4.7.2. Increase adoption of automated systems in manufacturing functions

4.7.3. Miniaturization of AGV and increased R&D spending

4.7.4. Implementation of 5G wireless communication in AGVs

4.8. Safety and regulation trends

5. Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market, by Battery Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Lead

5.3. Lithium-Ion

5.4. Nickel-Based

6. Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market, by Function

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Assembly

6.3. Distribution

6.4. Packaging

6.5. Storage

6.6. Transportation

7. Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market, by Navigation Technology

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Inductive Guidance

7.3. Laser Guidance

7.4. Magnetic Guidance

7.5. Optical Tape Guidance

7.6. Vision Guidance

8. Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market, by Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Assembly Line Vehicle

8.3. Forklift Truck

8.4. Pallet Truck

8.5. Tow Vehicle

8.6. Unit Load Carrier

9. Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market, by Industry

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Aerospace & Defense

9.3. Automotive & Transportation

9.4. Consumer Goods & Retail

9.5. Food & Beverage

9.6. Healthcare & Life Sciences

9.7. Manufacturing

Continued..

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

