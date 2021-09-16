Reportocean.com “Global Carbon-Carbon Composites Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Carbon-Carbon Composites Market – Premium Insight, Industry Trends, Competitive News Feed Analysis, Company Usability Profiles, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2024

The global carbon-carbon composites market is expected to grow from USD 0.82 billion 2017 to USD 1.29 billion by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.66%.

“Use of C/C composites in high-performance military and the commercial aircraftis one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of carbon-carbon composites market globally”

The factors attributing to the growth of the market are use of c/c composites in high-performance military and the commercial aircraft, increasing demand of carbon fiber in aerospace & defence industry, research and development of new c/c composites, and stimulation by government taxes and laws. However, some factors such as high cost of advance composites, and competition for c/c composites from hybrid lightweight material mixes may hinder the market growth. The global carbon-carbon composites market is expected to showcase the opportunities such as cost savings in material and production costs, and evolving application in automotive and energy sector. In the near future, the market may face the possible challenges in the growth due to producing low-cost advanced c/c composites, and recycling responsibilities. However, the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the global carbon-carbon composites market market.

On the basis of type, the global carbon-carbon composites market is studied across Gradient, High density, and Low density.

On the basis of application, the global carbon-carbon composites market is studied across Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Civil Engineering, Energy & Utilities, Semiconductor & Electronics, and Sport & Leisure.

On the basis of geography, the global carbon-carbon composites market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia).

“Americarb, Inc.: The potential growing player for the global carbon-carbon composites market”

The key players profiled in the global carbon-carbon composites market are Americarb, Inc., Baimtec Material Co., Ltd., Bay Composites, Inc., Carbone Lorraine Composants, GrafTech International Ltd., Haoshi Carbon, Hexcel Corporation, Mersen S.A., Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd., SCHUNK GmbH & Co. KG, SGL Carbon SE, Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd., Toray Industries, Inc., Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd., and Xi’an Chaoma Technology Co., Ltd..

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players in the global carbon-carbon composites market.

2. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments in the global carbon-carbon composites market.

3. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the global carbon-carbon composites market.

4. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global carbon-carbon composites market.

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the global carbon-carbon composites market.

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Research & Forecasting

2.1. Research Methodology

2.1.1. Research Instruments

2.1.1.1. Secondary Instrument

2.1.1.2. Primary Instrument

2.1.2. Research Approaches

2.1.2.1. Bottom-up Approach

2.1.2.2. Top-down Approach

2.1.3. Research Reliability & Validity

2.1.4. Research Assumptions

2.1.5. Vendor Inclusion Criteria

2.2. Forecasting Methodology

2.2.1. Methodology for Market Estimation & Forecasting

2.2.2. Significance and Importance of the Market Estimation & Forecasting

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insight

4.1. Market Connectivity

4.2. Market Data Feed

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.1.1. Use of C/C composites in high-performance military and the commercial aircraft

4.3.1.2. Increasing demand of carbon fiber in aerospace & defence industry

4.3.1.3. Research and development of new C/C composites

4.3.1.4. Stimulation by government taxes and laws

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.2.1. High cost of advance composites

4.3.2.2. Competition for C/C composites from hybrid lightweight material mixes

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.3.3.1. Cost savings in material and production costs

4.3.3.2. Evolving application in automotive and energy sector

4.3.4. Challenges

4.3.4.1. Producing low-cost advanced C/C composites

4.3.4.2. Recycling responsibilities

4.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1. Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2. Threat of Substitutes

4.4.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

4.4.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.5. Industry Rivalry

5. Global Carbon-Carbon Composites Market, by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Gradient

5.3. High density

5.4. Low density

6. Global Carbon-Carbon Composites Market, by Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Aerospace & Defense

6.3. Automotive & Transportation

6.4. Civil Engineering

6.5. Energy & Utilities

6.6. Semiconductor & Electronics

6.7. Sport & Leisure

7. Global Carbon-Carbon Composites Market, by Geography

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Americas Carbon-Carbon Composites Market

7.2.1. Americas Carbon-Carbon Composites Market, by Country

7.2.1.1. United States

7.2.1.2. Brazil

7.2.1.3. Canada

7.2.1.4. Mexico

7.2.1.5. Argentina

7.2.2. Americas Carbon-Carbon Composites Market, by Type

7.2.3. Americas Carbon-Carbon Composites Market, by Application

7.3. Europe, Middle East & Africa Carbon-Carbon Composites Market

7.3.1. Europe, Middle East & Africa Carbon-Carbon Composites Market, by Country

7.3.1.1. United Kingdom

7.3.1.2. Germany

7.3.1.3. France

7.3.1.4. Saudi Arabia

7.3.1.5. United Arab Emirates

7.3.1.6. Italy

7.3.1.7. Russia

7.3.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa Carbon-Carbon Composites Market, by Type

7.3.3. Europe, Middle East & Africa Carbon-Carbon Composites Market, by Application

7.4. Asia-Pacific Carbon-Carbon Composites Market

7.4.1. Asia-Pacific Carbon-Carbon Composites Market, by Country

7.4.1.1. China

7.4.1.2. Japan

7.4.1.3. India

7.4.1.4. Australia

7.4.2. Asia-Pacific Carbon-Carbon Composites Market, by Type

7.4.3. Asia-Pacific Carbon-Carbon Composites Market, by Application

Continued..

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

