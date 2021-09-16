Reportocean.com “Global Cycling Apparel Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Cycling Apparel Market – Premium Insight, Industry Trends, FPNV Positioning Matrix, Competitive News Feed Analysis, Company Usability Profiles, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2024

Get more information, Ask for Free Sample Copy of [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=21716

The global cycling apparel market is expected to grow from USD 3.28 billion 2017 to USD 5.09 billion by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.47%.

“Gradually progressing cycling industry coupled with significant growth of sports apparel industryis one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of cycling apparel market globally”

The factors attributing to the growth of the market are gradually progressing cycling industry coupled with significant growth of sports apparel industry, growing urbanization accompanied by dual-earning households likely to invest in premium quality sports goods, increasing popularity of electric bicycles, development of third-party online sales channel and modern trade channels, and continuous efforts to promote cycling as a health promoting. However, some factors such as and availability of low cost substitutes of branded products may hinder the market growth. The global cycling apparel market is expected to showcase the opportunities such as product innovation and advertising, social media enhancing sales, and growth opportunities in europe and asia pacific. In the near future, the market may face the possible challenges in the growth due to expensive row material, and poor quality of goods manufactured by local manufacturers due to absence of government regulations, trademark infringement. However, the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the global cycling apparel market market.

On the basis of demographics, the global cycling apparel market is studied across Female, Kids, and Male.

On the basis of product, the global cycling apparel market is studied across Accessories, Bottom wear, Gloves, and Top wear.

On the basis of geography, the global cycling apparel market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia).

“Adidas AG: The potential growing player for the global cycling apparel market”

The key players profiled in the global cycling apparel market are Adidas AG, Assos of Switzerland, Blacksheep, Capo, Castelli, Giant Bicycle Inc., MERIDA, Marcello Bergamo, NIKE, Inc., Ornot, Rapha racing Limited, Specialized Bicycle Component, Trek Bicycle Corporation, Upland Sports Group, and Velocio International.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players in the global cycling apparel market.

2. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments in the global cycling apparel market.

3. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the global cycling apparel market.

4. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global cycling apparel market.

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the global cycling apparel market.

Get full [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=21716

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Research & Forecasting

2.1. Research Methodology

2.1.1. Research Instruments

2.1.1.1. Secondary Instrument

2.1.1.2. Primary Instrument

2.1.2. Research Approaches

2.1.2.1. Bottom-up Approach

2.1.2.2. Top-down Approach

2.1.3. Research Reliability & Validity

2.1.4. Research Assumptions

2.1.5. Vendor Inclusion Criteria

2.2. Forecasting Methodology

2.2.1. Methodology for Market Estimation & Forecasting

2.2.2. Significance and Importance of the Market Estimation & Forecasting

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insight

4.1. Market Connectivity

4.2. Market Data Feed

4.3. Market Vendor Ranking Analysis

4.4. Market Dynamics

4.4.1. Drivers

4.4.1.1. Gradually progressing cycling industry coupled with significant growth of sports apparel industry

4.4.1.2. Growing urbanization accompanied by dual-earning households likely to invest in premium quality sports goods

4.4.1.3. Increasing popularity of electric bicycles

4.4.1.4. Development of third-party online sales channel and modern trade channels

4.4.1.5. Continuous efforts to promote cycling as a health promoting

4.4.2. Restraints

4.4.2.1. Availability of low cost substitutes of branded products

4.4.3. Opportunities

4.4.3.1. Product innovation and advertising

4.4.3.2. Social media enhancing sales

4.4.3.3. Growth opportunities in Europe and Asia pacific

4.4.4. Challenges

4.4.4.1. Expensive row material

4.4.4.2. Poor quality of goods manufactured by local manufacturers due to absence of government regulations, trademark infringement

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

4.5.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.5. Industry Rivalry

4.6. Value Chain Analysis

4.7. Distribution Channel

4.7.1. Sports Variety Stores

4.7.2. Franchised Stores

4.7.3. Sports Retail Chains

4.7.4. Trade Channels

4.7.5. Direct-to-Customer Channel

4.7.6. Third Party Online Channel

5. Global Cycling Apparel Market, by Demographics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Female

5.3. Kids

5.4. Male

6. Global Cycling Apparel Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Accessories

6.3. Bottom wear

6.3.1. Bib shorts

6.3.2. Tights & pants

6.4. Gloves

6.5. Top wear

6.5.1. Bodywarmers

6.5.2. Jackets

6.5.3. Jersey

6.5.4. T-shirts

Continued..

Make an enquiry about this [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=21716

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Nishi Sharma

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]