Global Joint Reconstruction Device Market – Premium Insight, Industry Trends, FPNV Positioning Matrix, Competitive News Feed Analysis, Company Usability Profiles, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2024

The global joint reconstruction device market is expected to grow from USD 19,719.69 million 2017 to USD 28,921.68 million by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.62%.

“Increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases and associated risk factors is one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of joint reconstruction device market globally”

The factors attributing to the growth of the market are increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases and associated risk factors, increasing number of outpatient joint replacement procedures, ongoing research and development activity on improving robotically-assisted surgeries and bionic implants, and investment by companies in research and development for bigger joint implants. However, some factors such as decreasing reimbursement options, and expensive joint replacement procedures and implants may hinder the market growth. The global joint reconstruction device market is expected to showcase the opportunities such as escalating demand for minimally invasive diagnostic and surgical techniques, increase in geriatric population in asia pacific countries, and value-based joint replacements is prompting technology innovation in the space. In the near future, the market may face the possible challenges in the growth due to and biocompatibility issues. However, the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the global joint reconstruction device market market.

On the basis of type, the global joint reconstruction device market is studied across Ankle Replacement, Digits Replacement, Elbow Replacement, Shoulder Replacement, and Wrist Replacement.

On the basis of application, the global joint reconstruction device market is studied across Arthrodesis, Arthroscopy, Joint Replacement Surgery, Osteotomy, Resurfacing Surgery, and Small Joint Surgery.

On the basis of geography, the global joint reconstruction device market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia).

“Aesculap Implant Systems, Inc.: The potential growing player for the global joint reconstruction device market”

The key players profiled in the global joint reconstruction device market are Aesculap Implant Systems, Inc., Arthrex, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, CONMED Corporation, Corin Group PLC, DJO Global Inc., DePuy Synthes, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Medtronic PLC, NuVasive, Inc., OMNI life science, Inc., Smith & Nephew PLC, Stryker Corporation, Wright Medical Group N.V., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc..

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players in the global joint reconstruction device market.

2. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments in the global joint reconstruction device market.

3. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the global joint reconstruction device market.

4. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global joint reconstruction device market.

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the global joint reconstruction device market.

