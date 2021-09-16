Reportocean.com “Global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking Market – Premium Insight, Industry Trends, FPNV Positioning Matrix, Competitive News Feed Analysis, Company Usability Profiles, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2024

The global next generation in-vehicle networking market is expected to grow from USD 1,479.57 million 2017 to USD 2,618.57 million by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.50%.

“Rising production and demand of vehicle across the globe is one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of next generation in-vehicle networking market globally”

The factors attributing to the growth of the market are rising production and demand of vehicle across the globe, increasing customer pull towards advanced safety, convenience, and comfort systems, and rising concern towards reducing co2 emission in vehicles. However, some factors such as and pricing pressure from low-end cars in emerging markets may hinder the market growth. The global next generation in-vehicle networking market is expected to showcase the opportunities such as increasing demand for hybrid and electric vehicles, attractive market prospects for emergence of autonomous and connected cars, increase in the use of next generation electronics in vehicles, and increasing demand for mobility and connectivity in consumer electronics and testing services. In the near future, the market may face the possible challenges in the growth due to miniaturization of vehicle networking components, and volatility of oil prices discourages market potential. However, the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the global next generation in-vehicle networking market market.

On the basis of connectivity, the global next generation in-vehicle networking market is studied across Controller Area Network, Ethernet, Flexray, Local Interconnect Network, Media Oriented Systems Transport, and Radio-Frequency.

On the basis of vehicle type, the global next generation in-vehicle networking market is studied across Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV), Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVS), Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVS), and Passenger Cars.

On the basis of application, the global next generation in-vehicle networking market is studied across Body Electronics, Chassis, Infotainment, Powertrain, and Safety.

On the basis of geography, the global next generation in-vehicle networking market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia).

“AISIN AW Co Ltd.: The potential growing player for the global next generation in-vehicle networking market”

The key players profiled in the global next generation in-vehicle networking market are AISIN AW Co Ltd., Acome, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Analog Devices, Aricent, Inc., Bosch, Broadcom Inc., Daimler AG, Freescale, Harman, NXP, Renault SA, Renesas, Visteon, Wurth Elektronik, and Yazaki Corporation.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players in the global next generation in-vehicle networking market.

2. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments in the global next generation in-vehicle networking market.

3. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the global next generation in-vehicle networking market.

4. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global next generation in-vehicle networking market.

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the global next generation in-vehicle networking market.

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Research & Forecasting

2.1. Research Methodology

2.1.1. Research Instruments

2.1.1.1. Secondary Instrument

2.1.1.2. Primary Instrument

2.1.2. Research Approaches

2.1.2.1. Bottom-up Approach

2.1.2.2. Top-down Approach

2.1.3. Research Reliability & Validity

2.1.4. Research Assumptions

2.1.5. Vendor Inclusion Criteria

2.2. Forecasting Methodology

2.2.1. Methodology for Market Estimation & Forecasting

2.2.2. Significance and Importance of the Market Estimation & Forecasting

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insight

4.1. Market Connectivity

4.2. Market Data Feed

4.3. Market Vendor Ranking Analysis

4.4. Market Dynamics

4.4.1. Drivers

4.4.1.1. Rising production and demand of vehicle across the globe

4.4.1.2. Increasing customer pull towards advanced safety, convenience, and comfort systems

4.4.1.3. Rising concern towards reducing CO2 emission in vehicles

4.4.2. Restraints

4.4.2.1. Pricing pressure from low-end cars in emerging markets

4.4.3. Opportunities

4.4.3.1. Increasing demand for hybrid and electric vehicles

4.4.3.2. Attractive market prospects for emergence of autonomous and connected cars

4.4.3.3. Increase in the use of next generation electronics in vehicles

4.4.3.4. Increasing demand for mobility and connectivity in consumer electronics and testing services

4.4.4. Challenges

4.4.4.1. Miniaturization of vehicle networking components

4.4.4.2. volatility of oil prices discourages market potential

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

4.5.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.5. Industry Rivalry

4.6. Standardization In-Vehicle Networking

4.6.1. Local Interconnect Network

4.6.2. Controller Area Network

4.6.3. FlexRay

4.6.4. Media Oriented Systems Transport

4.7. In-Vehicle Networking Application Trends

4.7.1. Climate Control

4.7.2. Navigation

4.7.3. Driver Assistance Systems (DAS)

5. Global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking Market, by Connectivity

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Controller Area Network

5.3. Ethernet

5.4. Flexray

5.5. Local Interconnect Network

5.6. Media Oriented Systems Transport

5.7. Radio-Frequency

Continued..

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

