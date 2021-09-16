Reportocean.com “Global Online Recruitment Platform Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Online Recruitment Platform Market – Premium Insight, Industry Trends, FPNV Positioning Matrix, Competitive News Feed Analysis, Company Usability Profiles, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2024

The global online recruitment platform market is expected to grow from USD 0.90 billion 2017 to USD 1.56 billion by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.28%.

“Wide adoption of cloud-based solutions is one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of online recruitment platform market globally”

The factors attributing to the growth of the market are wide adoption of cloud-based solutions, need to streamline recruitment processes, and minimum deployment & maintenance expenses. However, some factors such as and limited features for agency management and applicant assessment may hinder the market growth. The global online recruitment platform market is expected to showcase the opportunities such as and mobile-based solution. In the near future, the market may face the possible challenges in the growth due to and data security and privacy concern. However, the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the global online recruitment platform market market.

On the basis of industry, the global online recruitment platform market is studied across Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Building, Construction & Real Estate, Consumer Goods & Retail, Education, Energy & Utilities, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Telecommunication, and Travel & Hospitality.

On the basis of application, the global online recruitment platform market is studied across Candidate Sourcing, Client & Contact Management, Custom Recruitment Workflow, Interviews & Events Tracking, Job Opening Posting, Resume Management, and Resume Parsing.

On the basis of geography, the global online recruitment platform market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia).

“CATS Software, Inc.: The potential growing player for the global online recruitment platform market”

The key players profiled in the global online recruitment platform market are CATS Software, Inc., ClearCompany, Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., JazzHR, Jobvite, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SmartRecruiters, Inc., SumTotal Systems, LLC., TalentSoft SA, Talentnow, Talentpool, Ultimate Software Group, Inc., ZOHO Corporation, and iCIMS, Inc..

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players in the global online recruitment platform market.

2. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments in the global online recruitment platform market.

3. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the global online recruitment platform market.

4. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global online recruitment platform market.

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the global online recruitment platform market.

