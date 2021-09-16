Reportocean.com “Global Payment Processing Solutions Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

The global payment processing solutions market is expected to grow from USD 37,926.46 million 2017 to USD 61,930.47 million by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.26%.

“Advancement in AI and blockchain technology is one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of payment processing solutions market globally”

The factors attributing to the growth of the market are advancement in AI and blockchain technology, increased privacy expectations in medical billing, increased adoption mobile payment systems, and developing relationships with online retailers. However, some factors such as vulnerability related to cyber security and data privacy in open and collaborative environment, and changing government regulations may hinder the market growth. The global payment processing solutions market is expected to showcase the opportunities such as integration of multi factor authentication and blockchain technology for cross border payments, and payment infrastructure integrated with IOT and distributed ledger technology. In the near future, the market may face the possible challenges in the growth due to and stringent controls overseeing the presentation and usage of inventive security frameworks and arrangements. However, the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the global payment processing solutions market market.

On the basis of type, the global payment processing solutions market is studied across Mobile payment security software, Online payment security software, and Point-of-Sale (PoS) systems and security.

On the basis of industry, the global payment processing solutions market is studied across Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Building, Construction & Real Estate, Consumer Goods & Retail, Education, Energy & Utilities, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Telecommunication, and Travel & Hospitality.

On the basis of geography, the global payment processing solutions market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia).

“BluePay, Inc.: The potential growing player for the global payment processing solutions market”

The key players profiled in the global payment processing solutions market are BluePay, Inc., CANOPUS Innovative Technologies, CoreCard Software, Inc., FattMerchant, Inc., Intuit Inc., Main Street Softworks, Inc., PaySimple, Inc., PayStand, Inc., Sage Pay Europe Limited, SkyHill Software, Inc., Square, Inc., Stripe, Inc., UAB Alternative Payments, ZOHO Corporation, and Zuora, Inc..

