Global Peer-To-Peer Accommodation Market – Premium Insight, Industry Trends, Competitive News Feed Analysis, Company Usability Profiles, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2024

The global peer-to-peer accommodation market is expected to grow from USD 2,984.48 million 2017 to USD 11,910.68 million by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.86%.

“Collaborative consumption business modelis one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of peer-to-peer accommodation market globally”

The factors attributing to the growth of the market are collaborative consumption business model, increasing connectivity facilitated by online social network platforms, customer social motivation to connect with local communities, and demand owing to the low cost of quality accommodation. However, some factors such as privacy and safety concerns, and issues of trust, efficacy and familiarity with the system and cost may hinder the market growth. The global peer-to-peer accommodation market is expected to showcase the opportunities such as and potential opportunities to the hoteliers. In the near future, the market may face the possible challenges in the growth due to regulatory and policy skirmishes, and lack of mathematical framework for systematic understanding. However, the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the global peer-to-peer accommodation market market.

On the basis of application, the global peer-to-peer accommodation market is studied across Hospitality and Tourism.

On the basis of geography, the global peer-to-peer accommodation market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia).

“Airbnb, Inc.: The potential growing player for the global peer-to-peer accommodation market”

The key players profiled in the global peer-to-peer accommodation market are Airbnb, Inc., CouchSurfing International Inc., FlipKey, Inc., HomeAway, Inc., Homeexchange.Com Inc., HouseTrip AG, Lifealike Limited, MyTwinPlace SL, Roomorama, LLC., and Wimdu GmbH.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players in the global peer-to-peer accommodation market.

2. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments in the global peer-to-peer accommodation market.

3. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the global peer-to-peer accommodation market.

4. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global peer-to-peer accommodation market.

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the global peer-to-peer accommodation market.

4.1. Market Connectivity

4.2. Market Data Feed

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.1.1. Collaborative consumption business model

4.3.1.2. Increasing connectivity facilitated by online social network platforms

4.3.1.3. Customer social motivation to connect with local communities

4.3.1.4. Demand owing to the low cost of quality accommodation

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.2.1. Privacy and safety concerns

4.3.2.2. Issues of trust, efficacy and familiarity with the system and cost

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.3.3.1. Potential opportunities to the hoteliers

4.3.4. Challenges

4.3.4.1. Regulatory and policy skirmishes

4.3.4.2. Lack of mathematical framework for systematic understanding

4.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1. Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2. Threat of Substitutes

4.4.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

4.4.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.5. Industry Rivalry

4.5. Accomodation Trend

4.5.1. Single Room

4.5.2. Private Room

4.5.3. Entire House/Apartment

5. Global Peer-To-Peer Accommodation Market, by Application

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Hospitality

5.3. Tourism

6. Global Peer-To-Peer Accommodation Market, by Geography

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Americas Peer-To-Peer Accommodation Market

6.2.1. Americas Peer-To-Peer Accommodation Market, by Country

6.2.1.1. United States

6.2.1.2. Brazil

6.2.1.3. Canada

6.2.1.4. Mexico

6.2.1.5. Argentina

6.2.2. Americas Peer-To-Peer Accommodation Market, by Application

6.3. Europe, Middle East & Africa Peer-To-Peer Accommodation Market

6.3.1. Europe, Middle East & Africa Peer-To-Peer Accommodation Market, by Country

6.3.1.1. United Kingdom

6.3.1.2. Germany

6.3.1.3. France

6.3.1.4. Saudi Arabia

6.3.1.5. United Arab Emirates

6.3.1.6. Italy

6.3.1.7. Russia

6.3.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa Peer-To-Peer Accommodation Market, by Application

6.4. Asia-Pacific Peer-To-Peer Accommodation Market

6.4.1. Asia-Pacific Peer-To-Peer Accommodation Market, by Country

6.4.1.1. China

6.4.1.2. Japan

6.4.1.3. India

6.4.1.4. Australia

6.4.2. Asia-Pacific Peer-To-Peer Accommodation Market, by Application

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

