Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market – Premium Insight, Industry Trends, FPNV Positioning Matrix, Competitive News Feed Analysis, Company Usability Profiles, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2024

The global reinforced thermoplastic pipes market is expected to grow from USD 5,262.15 million 2017 to USD 6,797.65 million by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.73%.

Increased applications in oil & gas industry for transportation is one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of reinforced thermoplastic pipes market globally

The factors attributing to the growth of the market are increased applications in oil & gas industry for transportation, enforcement by government agencies on regulation and compliance, and key advantages over conventional pipes. However, some factors such as buckling and collapse problems may hinder the market growth. The global reinforced thermoplastic pipes market is expected to showcase the opportunities such as technological innovation and evolving applications. In the near future, the market may face the possible challenges in the growth due to comparatively high cost of RTP.

On the basis of type, the global reinforced thermoplastic pipes market is studied across Metallic and Non-Metallic. Among all these type, the Non-Metallic is projected to hold the largest market share while the Non-Metallic has the potential to grow the market with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global reinforced thermoplastic pipes market is studied across Gas Distribution Networks, Oil Flow Lines, and Water Injection Lines. Among all these application, the Oil Flow Lines has captured the maximum market share while the Gas Distribution Networks has the opportunity to emerge with the highest CAGR.

On the basis of geography, the global reinforced thermoplastic pipes market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia). Among all these geography, the Asia-Pacific is showing the maximum growth in the near future with the highest CAGR while the Asia-Pacific is dominating the market with highest market size.

The key players profiled in the global reinforced thermoplastic pipes market

The key players profiled in the global reinforced thermoplastic pipes market are Aerosun Corporation, Airborne Oil & Gas B.V., Changchun Gaoxiang Special Pipe Co Ltd, Cosmoplast Industrial Company, Harwal Ltd., Magma Global Ltd., NV Bekaert SA, National Oilwell Varco, Inc., Polyflow, LLC, Shawcor Ltd., TechnipFMC plc, Teijin Aramid BV, The Saudi Arabian Amiantit Company, Wellstream International Limited, and Wienerberger AG.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players in the global reinforced thermoplastic pipes market.

2. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments in the global reinforced thermoplastic pipes market.

3. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the global reinforced thermoplastic pipes market.

4. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global reinforced thermoplastic pipes market.

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the global reinforced thermoplastic pipes market.

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Research & Forecasting

2.1. Research Methodology

2.1.1. Research Instruments

2.1.1.1. Secondary Instrument

2.1.1.2. Primary Instrument

2.1.2. Research Approaches

2.1.2.1. Bottom-up Approach

2.1.2.2. Top-down Approach

2.1.3. Research Reliability & Validity

2.1.4. Research Assumptions

2.1.5. Vendor Inclusion Criteria

2.2. Forecasting Methodology

2.2.1. Methodology for Market Estimation & Forecasting

2.2.2. Significance and Importance of the Market Estimation & Forecasting

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insight

4.1. Market Connectivity

4.2. Market Data Feed

4.3. Market Vendor Ranking Analysis

4.4. Market Dynamics

4.4.1. Drivers

4.4.1.1. Increased applications in oil & gas industry for transportation

4.4.1.2. Enforcement by government agencies on regulation and compliance

4.4.1.3. Key advantages over conventional pipes

4.4.2. Restraints

4.4.2.1. Buckling and collapse problems

4.4.3. Opportunities

4.4.3.1. Technological innovation and evolving applications

4.4.4. Challenges

4.4.4.1. Comparatively high cost of RTP

4.5. Technology advancements

4.5.1. Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastics Pipes

5. Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market, by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Metallic

5.3. Non-Metallic

6. Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market, by Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Gas Distribution Networks

6.3. Oil Flow Lines

6.4. Water Injection Lines

7. Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market, by Geography

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Americas Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market

7.2.1. Americas Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market, by Country

7.2.1.1. United States

7.2.1.2. Brazil

7.2.1.3. Canada

7.2.1.4. Mexico

7.2.1.5. Argentina

7.2.2. Americas Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market, by Type

7.2.3. Americas Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market, by Application

7.3. Europe, Middle East & Africa Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market

7.3.1. Europe, Middle East & Africa Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market, by Country

7.3.1.1. United Kingdom

7.3.1.2. Germany

7.3.1.3. France

7.3.1.4. Saudi Arabia

7.3.1.5. United Arab Emirates

7.3.1.6. Italy

7.3.1.7. Russia

7.3.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market, by Type

7.3.3. Europe, Middle East & Africa Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market, by Application

7.4. Asia-Pacific Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market

7.4.1. Asia-Pacific Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market, by Country

7.4.1.1. China

7.4.1.2. Japan

7.4.1.3. India

7.4.1.4. Australia

7.4.2. Asia-Pacific Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market, by Type

7.4.3. Asia-Pacific Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market, by Application

Continued..

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

