Reportocean.com “Global Supply Chain Analytics Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Supply Chain Analytics Market – Premium Insight, Industry Trends, FPNV Positioning Matrix, Competitive News Feed Analysis, Company Usability Profiles, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2024

Get more information, Ask for Free Sample Copy of [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=21943

The global supply chain analytics market is expected to grow from USD 3.18 billion 2017 to USD 7.29 billion by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.57%.

“Improved outcomes, cost effectiveness, and forecasting accuracyis one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of supply chain analytics market globally”

The factors attributing to the growth of the market are improved outcomes, cost effectiveness, and forecasting accuracy, increasing awareness among enterprises, rising adoption of big data and analytics, and horizontal integration. However, some factors such as data security concern, and adoption lag due to limited awareness may hinder the market growth. The global supply chain analytics market is expected to showcase the opportunities such as predictive capabilities and growth of mobile applications, increasing strategic partnerships, and staggering rise in manufacturing activities in emerging economies, particularly in asia pacific. In the near future, the market may face the possible challenges in the growth due to complexities in data handling, and integration with existing erp and scm systems. However, the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the global supply chain analytics market market.

On the basis of function, the global supply chain analytics market is studied across Manufacturing Analytics, Sales & Operations Planning, Supply Chain Planning & Procurement, Transportation & Logistics Analytics, and Visualization & Reporting Tools.

On the basis of industry, the global supply chain analytics market is studied across Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Building, Construction & Real Estate, Consumer Goods & Retail, Education, Energy & Utilities, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Telecommunication, and Travel & Hospitality.

On the basis of deployment, the global supply chain analytics market is studied across On-Cloud and On-Premises.

On the basis of geography, the global supply chain analytics market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia).

“Accenture: The potential growing player for the global supply chain analytics market”

The key players profiled in the global supply chain analytics market are Accenture, Aera Technology, Inc., Birst, Capgemini SE, Genpact Limited, International Business Machines?Corporation, JDA Software Group, Inc., Kinaxis Inc., Maersk, Inc., MicroStrategy, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Inc., Sage Clarity Systems, and Tableau Software, Inc..

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players in the global supply chain analytics market.

2. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments in the global supply chain analytics market.

3. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the global supply chain analytics market.

4. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global supply chain analytics market.

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the global supply chain analytics market.

Continued..

Make an enquiry about this [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=21943

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Nishi Sharma

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]