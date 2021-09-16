Tomato Seeds Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Scope of the Report:

The leading manufactures mainly are Limagrain, Monsanto, Syngenta, Bayer, Sakata and VoloAgri. Limagrain is the largest manufacturer. The next is Monsanto and Syngenta.

There is mainly two types product of tomato seeds market: large tomato seeds and cherry tomato seeds. Large tomato seeds accounts the largest proportion, however, cherry tomato seeds will has faster growing rate.

Geographically, the global tomato seeds market has been segmented into United States, China, Europe, South America, Southeast Asia, India and other. The Europe held the largest share in the global tomato seeds products market. The next is China and United States. China being the most populous country has fast growing tomato seeds market.

The worldwide market for Tomato Seeds is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 1240 million US$ in 2024, from 870 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Tomato Seeds in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Limagrain

Monsanto

Syngenta

Bayer

Sakata

VoloAgri

Takii

East-West Seed

Advanta

Namdhari Seeds

Asia Seed

Mahindra Agri

Gansu Dunhuang

Dongya Seed

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Large Tomato Seeds

Cherry Tomato Seeds

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Farmland

Greenhouse

Others

