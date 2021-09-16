Umbrella Market Analysis, Demand and Growth Opportunities by 2019-2023

ORBIS RESEARCH recently Introduced Research Report titled on “Global Umbrella Market” this report Describing the comprehensive Overview, SWOT analysis, Insights, Industry Scope, competition landscape and growth opportunities from 2019 to 2023. In this Research Report Including Primary, secondary or History data for studies, scope of the product and Key Players briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by Product Types, Size, Status, Sales, Current or Upcoming Trend, Future Opportunities by Application, Regional Demand, Challenges and Forecast Scenario.

Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3110055

The global umbrella market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.72%, reaching USD 7,122.91 Mn by 2023. Uncertain weather conditions, higher incidence of skin cancer, and the popularity of designer umbrellas which are endorsed or used by celebrities, are some of the key factors driving the growth of the market.

Product segment insights:

Based on product types, the umbrella market is divided into two fold, three fold or more, walking stick umbrellas, garden umbrellas, and others. Umbrellas having three or more folds are dominating the global market, primarily because of their convenience and ease of use. However, the North American umbrella market earns half of its revenue from the garden variants, since their use is not restricted to just gardens, but extends to commercial spaces as well.

Gender segment insights:

Based on gender, the revenue generated from umbrellas designed for women, is more. Men prefer using solid, dark colours and walking stick umbrellas, whereas women prefer bright colors and floral patterns. The global market share of umbrellas designed for women is ~51%.

Distribution channel segment insights:

Based on the distributional channel, the umbrella market is segmented into offline and online methods. The offline channel dominates the global market. In North America, the offline distribution channel accounted for a market share of ~91.5% in 2017.

Regional insights:

China has been the largest exporter of umbrellas for a while, and its share in the global market is increasing. In 2000, mainland China held a global market share of 52.3%, which increased to 87.7% in 2017. North American and European countries were the highest importers of umbrellas in 2017. In Europe, Germany accounts for the highest amount of foreign trade in umbrellas.

Companies covered:

o Blunt Umbrellas

o Zhejiang Haizhou Umbrella Limited Company

o Swaine Adeney Brigg

o RainStoppers Umbrellas

o Zhejiang Hongye Umbrella

o James Smith & Sons Ltd.

o Fox Umbrellas

o Hangzhou Paradise Umbrella

o Aisin Seiko Co.

o Mobileye

Enquire before buy or customization in Report: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3110055

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report versions like North America, Latin America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa, UK, China or Asia-Pacific.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]