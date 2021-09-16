Weigh-In-Motion (WIM) Market Outstanding Growth by 2027 – Top Competitors Kapsch, Q-Free, METTLER TOLEDO, Avery Weigh-Tronix, TE Connectivity, International Road Dynamics and Kistler Group

Weigh-In-motion (WIM) devices are designed to capture and record the weighing data of vehicle wheel, axle, axle group, front and rear bridge and gross at highway speeds, various sensors installed in the roadway sense vehicles as they pass the Weigh-in-motion (WIM) scales and enter the Weigh Station, allowing enforcement officers to track the trucks as they pass through the facility.

This market research report provides a big picture on “Weigh-In-Motion (WIM) Market”, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the “Weigh-In-Motion (WIM) Market’s hike in terms of revenue.

As Weigh-in-Motion Systems provide the ability to weigh large commerce objects to maintain compliance and ensure safety in a cost-effective solution which helps to maintain the infrastructural expenses by reducing the roadways damages from heavy vehicle due to this, it is expected that in the coming period the Weigh-In-Motion (WIM) market will grow at a tremendous rate for the advancement of the nation.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. Kapsch

2. Q-Free

3. METTLER TOLEDO

4. Avery Weigh-Tronix

5. TE Connectivity

6. International Road Dynamics Inc.

7. Kistler Group

8. TransCore

9. Axis Communications AB.

10. EFKON GmbH

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Weigh-In-Motion (WIM) Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa).

Market Segmentation:

The global WEIGH-IN-MOTION (WIM) market is segmented on the basis of Vehicle Speed, Type, End Use Industry, Function, Component and Sensor Type. Based on Vehicle Speed, the market is segmented into Low-Speed and High-Speed. On the basis of the Type the market is segmented into In-Road System, Weigh Bridge System and Onboard System. On the basis of the End Use Industry the market is segmented into Logistics, Oil & Refinery and others. On the basis of the Function the market is segmented into Vehicle Profiling, Axle Counting, Weight Enforcement, Weight-Based Toll Collection and Traffic Data Collection. On the basis of the Component the market is segmented into Hardware and Software & Services. On the basis of the Sensor Type the market is segmented into Image Sensor, Piezoelectric Sensor, Bending Plate, Inductive Loop, Magnetic Sensor, Acoustic Sensor, Infrared Sensor, Radar Sensor, Lidar Sensor and Thermal Sensor.

The Weigh-In-Motion (WIM) Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Answers that the Report Acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Weigh-In-Motion (WIM) Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Weigh-In-Motion (WIM) Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Weigh-In-Motion (WIM) Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Weigh-In-Motion (WIM) Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

