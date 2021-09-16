Yerba Mate Market is Growing Rapidly with More Opportunities by 2024 – Analytical Research Cognizance

“Yerba Mate Market” Report available at Analytical Research Cognizance. This report contains detailed information on clientele, applications and contact information.

Yerba Mate has the “strength of coffee, the health benefits of tea, and the euphoria of chocolate all in one beverage. Of the six commonly used stimulants in the world: coffee, tea, kola nut, cocoa and guarana, yerba mate triumphs as the most balanced, delivering both energy and nutrition.

Request a sample of Yerba Mate Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/252390

The origins of yerba mate come from the Guaraní natives, who used its leaves as a drink, cult and currency in their exchanges with other prehistoric cultures. Yerba mate is consumed by thousands of people in different countries around the world because of its nutritional properties and variety in the ways of consumption for the time being.

Since yerba mate cultivation is concentrated in only three countries in the world: Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay. This determines that South America becomes the largest production and consumption region. In 2015, South America consumed about 328226 MT of yerba mate, accounting for about 86.98% consumption share globally.

Besides, Argentina is the largest exporting country of yerba mate in the world currently with more than 30000 MT export volume yearly. Syria is the largest export destination of Argentina yerba mate, which holds more than 60% export market of Argentina yerba mate.

With more and more people realize the benefits of yerba mate, the global yerba mate market keeps increasing in the recent few years. The consumption volume of yerba mate increased from 349351 MT in 2011 to 377377 MT in 2015 globally, with the GACR of 1.95% .

Since Argentina has an absolute dominant place in the yerba mate industry, the fluctuations of yerba mate price in the regions has been the market reference for the world. Actually, The National Institution of Yerba Mate has been pricing for yerba mate raw material and yerba mate in the recent years periodically to promote the industry development in the recent years.

According to this study, over the next five years the Yerba Mate market will register a 4.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1770 million by 2024, from US$ 1350 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Yerba Mate business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Yerba Mate market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Access this report of Yerba Mate Market @ http://arcognizance.com/report/global-yerba-mate-market-growth-2019-2024

This study considers the Yerba Mate value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Las Marías

Amanda

Andresito

Molinos

Canarias

La Tranquera

Playadito

Santo Pipó

Lauro Raatz

Barão

Aguantadora

Kraus Yerba Mate

CBSe

Romance

Rosamonte

Selecta

La Virginia

Triunfo

Mate Factor

Wisdom Natural

ECOTEAS

Segmentation by application:

18-30 age

30-50 age

>50 age

Segmentation by product type:

Normal

Organic

Buy The Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/252390

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research Objectives:

To study and analyze the global Yerba Mate consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Yerba Mate market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Yerba Mate manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Yerba Mate with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Yerba Mate submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Yerba Mate by Players

Chapter Four: Yerba Mate by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Yerba Mate Market Forecast

Our Most Trending Other Press Release:

B2B Money Transfer Market 2019 Trends, Global Emerging Technologies, Software Platform, API Services, Industry Revenue, Overview, Growth and Forecasts 2025 @ http://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=76339

About Us:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of business research facilities has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the out of the box developments in the market.

Contact US:

Name: Analytical research cognizance

Address: 100 Church Street,

8th floor, Manhattan,

New York 10007

Phone: +1 (646) 434-7969 +91 90967 44448

Email: [email protected]