Air Filter For Automotive Market 2019 Global Recent Trends, Size, Industry Growth, Sales, Supply Demand and Regional Analysis by Forecast To 2022

Air filter for automotive Information Market 2019

Air filter for automotive Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2019 include historic data, with forecast data to 2022. Air filter for automotive Market report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global market size, share, Growth, Trends, key players forecast to 2022

Competitive Dashboard

The major players operating the global market are Global Filters LLC (U.S.), Donaldson Company Inc. (Minneapolis), NGK Insulators Ltd (Japan), Mahle International GmbH (Germany), Melkev Machinery Impex (India), Sogefi SpA (Italy), Simplex Corporation (Russia), C & R Fab Media Private Limited (India), and others.

Market Synopsis

The global air filter for automotive market is presumed to register a remarkable CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2022) owing to the increasing automobile production, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Air filter for automotive is referred to as a device which is made of fibrous material to remove solid particles such as pollen, dust, bacteria, and other forms of air intake. Air filters are incorporated in the vehicle engines to maintain the air quality.

Global Air filter for Automotive: Segmental Analysis

The global air filter for automotive has been segmented on the basis of type, vehicle type, filter media, and region.

By mode of type, the global air filter for automotive has been segmented into intake air filter and cabin air filter. Among these, the cabin air filter market holds the largest share owing to the growing production of vehicles which is considered as the standard equipment by the automobile manufacturers

By mode of vehicle type, the global air filter for automotive has been segmented into LCV, HCV, passenger cars, and others. Among these, the heavy commercial vehicles (HCV) is considered to expand at a rapid pace during the assessment period. The growth is attributed to the advances in the air filtration technology and the need to prevent unscheduled maintenance of engines.

By mode of filter media, the global air filter for automotive has been segmented into activated carbon, synthetic, cellulose, and others. Among these, the market for activated carbon is presumed to dominate owing to the rapid industrialization coupled with strict government and environmental norms.

Drivers and Constraints Impacting the Market

With the growing automotive sector, the global market for air filter is assumed to expand. Increasing health concern among the consumers and increasing awareness regarding global environmental pollution is likely to augment the air filter for automotive market. Moreover, shift towards new fiber materials and innovative technologies are influencing the market to a great extent. The collective impact of growing vehicle fleet size coupled with increasing purchasing power of the masses has augmented the global market for air filter for automotive. Absence of air filters can ignition system which can harm the engine. Keeping such factors in mind, the demand for air filters for automotive has triggered during the review period.

On the flip side, with the growing popularity of electric vehicles across the globe, the market for air filter is considered to suffer hindrances in the coming years.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the air filter for automotive market span across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

The European region holds the maximum market share owing to the rapidly expanding automobile sector in this region. Additionally, the increasing number of joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and manufacturers focusing to improve existing products are likely to fuel the market growth in this region.

Asia Pacific is presumed to register a significant growth rate owing to the presence of large automobile companies such as Maruti, Hero, and others. Additionally, Japan is a technologically advanced country and is estimated to make a significant contribution to the growth of the market. With the growing need to reduce energy consumption is considered to elevate the demand for automotive air filters.

North American is considered to be a hub for automotive sales and production which further results in the growth of the air filters market. Growing awareness regarding health disorders due to improper ventilation is likely to influence the market positively in the coming years.

Industry Updates

November 05, 2018: Hyundai has developed a stunt to show how Nexo cleans the air as it drives. A standard automotive panel filter has been implemented in every car which scrubs the air of particulate matter. The filtration system in the Nexo can go down to PM2.5. It claims to remove 99.9% of these particulates from the air it draws in.

