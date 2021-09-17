AUTOMATED GUIDED VEHICLE (AGV) MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2023
Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Industry
New Study On “2018-2023 Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
This report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) industry.
This report splits Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market by AGV Type, by Navigation Technology, by Battery Type, which covers the history data information from 2013 to 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2023.
This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:
Major Companies
BeeWaTec GmbH (Germany)
Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Fetch Robotics (USA)
Gebo Cermex (Switzerland)
JBT Corporation (USA)
KION Group (Germany)
KUKA AG (Germany)
Toyota Industrial Corporation (Japan)
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (USA)
Kollmorgen (USA)
E&K Automation GMBH (Germany)
Scaglia Indeva (Italy)
Seegrid Corporation (USA)
SSI Schaefer AG (Germany)
Main Regions
North America
United States
Canada
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Others
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherland
Others
Asia & Pacific
China
Japan
India
Korea
Australia
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Vietnam
Singapore
Malaysia
Others
Africa & Middle East
South Africa
Egypt
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
Iran
Others
Main Product Type
Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market, by AGV Type
Unit Load Carriers
Tow Vehicles
Forklift Trucks
Pallet Trucks
Others
Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market, by Navigation Technology
Laser Guidance
Magnetic Guidance
Vision Guidance
Inductive Guidance
Others
Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market, by Battery Type
Lead Battery
Nickel-based Battery
Lithium-Ion Battery
Others Battery
Main Applications
Transportation
Distribution
Assembly
Packaging
Others
Some Major Points from Table of content:
Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Detailed Analysis Report 2018-2023
Chapter One Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Overview
1.1 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Sales Volume Revenue and Price 2013-2023
1.2 Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV), by AGV Type 2013-2023
1.2.1 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Sales Market Share by AGV Type 2013-2023
1.2.2 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Revenue Market Share by AGV Type 2013-2023
1.2.3 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Price by AGV Type 2013-2023
1.2.4 Unit Load Carriers
1.2.5 Tow Vehicles
1.2.6 Forklift Trucks
1.2.7 Pallet Trucks
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV), by Navigation Technology 2013-2023
1.3.1 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Sales Market Share by Navigation Technology 2013-2023
1.3.2 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Revenue Market Share by Navigation Technology 2013-2023
1.3.3 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Price by Navigation Technology 2013-2023
1.3.4 Laser Guidance
1.3.5 Magnetic Guidance
1.3.6 Vision Guidance
1.3.7 Inductive Guidance
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV), by Battery Type 2013-2023
1.4.1 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Sales Market Share by Battery Type 2013-2023
1.4.2 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Revenue Market Share by Battery Type 2013-2023
1.4.3 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Price by Battery Type 2013-2023
1.4.4 Lead Battery
1.4.5 Nickel-based Battery
1.4.6 Lithium-Ion Battery
1.4.7 Others Battery
Chapter Two Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) by Regions 2013-2018
2.1 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Sales Market Share by Regions 2013-2018
2.2 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Revenue Market Share by Regions 2013-2018
2.3 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Price by Regions 2013-2018
2.4 North America
2.4.1 United States
2.4.2 Canada
2.5 Latin America
2.5.1 Mexico
2.5.2 Brazil
2.5.3 Argentina
2.5.4 Others in Latin America
2.6 Europe
2.6.1 Germany
2.6.2 United Kingdom
2.6.3 France
2.6.4 Italy
2.6.5 Spain
2.6.6 Russia
2.6.7 Netherland
2.6.8 Others in Europe
2.7 Asia & Pacific
2.7.1 China
2.7.2 Japan
2.7.3 India
2.7.4 Korea
2.7.5 Australia
2.7.6 Southeast Asia
2.7.6.1 Indonesia
2.7.6.2 Thailand
2.7.6.3 Philippines
2.7.6.4 Vietnam
2.7.6.5 Singapore
2.7.6.6 Malaysia
2.7.6.7 Others in Southeast Asia
2.8 Africa & Middle East
2.8.1 South Africa
2.8.2 Egypt
2.8.3 Turkey
2.8.4 Saudi Arabia
2.8.5 Iran
2.8.6 Others in Africa & Middle East
Chapter Three Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) by Players 2013-2018
3.1 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Sales Volume Market Share by Players 2013-2018
3.2 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Revenue Share by Players 2013-2018
3.3 Global Top Players Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Key Product Model and Market Performance
3.4 Global Top Players Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Key Target Consumers and Market Performance
Chapter Four Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) by Consumer 2013-2018
4.1 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Sales Market Share by Consumer 2013-2018
4.2 Transportation
4.3 Distribution
4.4 Assembly
4.5 Packaging
4.6 Others
4.7 Consuming Habit and Preference
Chapter Five Global Top Players Profile
5.1 BeeWaTec GmbH (Germany)
5.1.1 BeeWaTec GmbH (Germany) Company Details and Competitors
5.1.2 BeeWaTec GmbH (Germany) Key Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Models and Performance
5.1.3 BeeWaTec GmbH (Germany) Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast
5.1.4 BeeWaTec GmbH (Germany) Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin
5.2 Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan)
5.2.1 Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan) Company Details and Competitors
5.2.2 Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan) Key Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Models and Performance
5.2.3 Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan) Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast
5.2.4 Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan) Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin
5.3 Fetch Robotics (USA)
5.3.1 Fetch Robotics (USA) Company Details and Competitors
5.3.2 Fetch Robotics (USA) Key Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Models and Performance
5.3.3 Fetch Robotics (USA) Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast
5.3.4 Fetch Robotics (USA) Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin
5.4 Gebo Cermex (Switzerland)
5.4.1 Gebo Cermex (Switzerland) Company Details and Competitors
5.4.2 Gebo Cermex (Switzerland) Key Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Models and Performance
5.4.3 Gebo Cermex (Switzerland) Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast
5.4.4 Gebo Cermex (Switzerland) Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin
5.5 JBT Corporation (USA)
5.5.1 JBT Corporation (USA) Company Details and Competitors
5.5.2 JBT Corporation (USA) Key Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Models and Performance
5.5.3 JBT Corporation (USA) Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast
5.5.4 JBT Corporation (USA) Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin
5.6 KION Group (Germany)
5.6.1 KION Group (Germany) Company Details and Competitors
5.6.2 KION Group (Germany) Key Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Models and Performance
5.6.3 KION Group (Germany) Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast
5.6.4 KION Group (Germany) Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin
5.7 KUKA AG (Germany)
5.7.1 KUKA AG (Germany) Company Details and Competitors
5.7.2 KUKA AG (Germany) Key Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Models and Performance
5.7.3 KUKA AG (Germany) Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast
5.7.4 KUKA AG (Germany) Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin
5.8 Toyota Industrial Corporation (Japan)
5.8.1 Toyota Industrial Corporation (Japan) Company Details and Competitors
5.8.2 Toyota Industrial Corporation (Japan) Key Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Models and Performance
5.8.3 Toyota Industrial Corporation (Japan) Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast
5.8.4 Toyota Industrial Corporation (Japan) Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin
5.9 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (USA)
5.9.1 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (USA) Company Details and Competitors
5.9.2 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (USA) Key Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Models and Performance
5.9.3 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (USA) Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast
5.9.4 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (USA) Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin
5.10 Kollmorgen (USA)
5.10.1 Kollmorgen (USA) Company Details and Competitors
5.10.2 Kollmorgen (USA) Key Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Models and Performance
5.10.3 Kollmorgen (USA) Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast
5.10.4 Kollmorgen (USA) Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin
5.11 E&K Automation GMBH (Germany)
5.12 Scaglia Indeva (Italy)
5.13 Seegrid Corporation (USA)
5.14 SSI Schaefer AG (Germany)
Continued…..
