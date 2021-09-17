Automotive Cyber Security Market SWOT Analysis to 2025 Lead By – Harman International Industries, Argus Cyber Security, Intel, Delphi Automotive, Trillium, Symantec, Infineon Technologies, Arilou Technologies, ESCRYPT, Lear

With growing number of connected and autonomous vehicles across the globe, the need for automotive cyber security is gradually increasing attributed to the growing threat of cyber-attacks in the transportation and automotive systems. Automotive cyber-security plays a significant role in protecting the safety of components and systems from harmful attacks, unauthorized access, damage and other such factors that may obstruct with safety functions.

The “Automotive Cyber Security Market Analysis to 2025″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive cyber security industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global automotive cyber security market with detailed market segmentation by solution, security type, application, vehicle type and geography.

Owing to the advancements in technology, such as the popular car technologies are managing telematics, infotainment, sensors, remote access, and diagnostics thereby, increasing the significance of cyber-security requirement for the automotive industry.

Leading Key Players:

1. Harman International Industries, Inc.

2. Argus Cyber Security Ltd.

3. Intel Corporation

4. Delphi Automotive PLC

5. Trillium Inc.

6. Symantec Corporation

7. Infineon Technologies AG

8. Arilou Technologies Ltd.

9. ESCRYPT Gmbh

10. Lear Corporation

The increasing number of government regulations and standards for connected vehicles have been contributory in driving the adoption of cyber security for automotive. However, the issue of affordability and less awareness regarding vehicle cyber security amid the automotive industry is one of the fundamental drawbacks for the market.

The global automotive cyber security market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive cyber security market based on by solution, security type, application and vehicle type. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall automotive cyber security market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Also, key automotive cyber security market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

