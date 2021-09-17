Automotive Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Trend Shows a Rapid Growth by 2027 – Accenture, Capgemini, CISCO, Cognizant, HCL Technologies Ltd, Hortonworks, IBM, PTC, SAP SE, Siemens

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technology leveraged automotive manufacturers by staying connected to integrate different technologies like machine learning, big data, sensor data, machine-to-machine communication, and automation. Automotive Industrial Internet of Things helps to gain competitive advantage and open new revenue streams for the automotive market.

The key market drivers of Automotive Industrial Internet of Things market are a substantial operational cost benefit to OEMs, and suppliers, increased labor productivity and process efficiency, and mass customization. On the other hand, automotive suppliers are rambling behind in adopting smart factories due to lack of leadership commitments, lack of understanding of potential use cases, and limited budget allocation is hindering the Automotive Industrial Internet of Things market. However, auto manufacturers’ inclination towards the smart factories, digitalizing different manufacturing process is creating opportunities for the Automotive Industrial Internet of Things market.

Get PDF sample copy:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00012262



Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. Accenture

2. Capgemini

3. CISCO

4. Cognizant

5. HCL Technologies Ltd

6. Hortonworks

7. IBM

8. PTC

9. SAP SE

10. Siemens

The “Global Automotive Industrial Internet of Things Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Automotive Industrial Internet of Things industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Automotive Industrial Internet of Things market with detailed market segmentation by technology, type and geography. The global Automotive Industrial Internet of Things market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Automotive Industrial Internet of Things market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Automotive Industrial Internet of Things market is segmented on the basis of Component and application. Based on component, the market is segmented as hardware & software and services. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into design & production, assembly, quality inspection, and logistics & inventory management.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Automotive Industrial Internet of Things market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Automotive Industrial Internet of Things market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Automotive Industrial Internet of Things market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Automotive Industrial Internet of Things market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the Automotive Industrial Internet of Things market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Automotive Industrial Internet of Things market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Automotive Industrial Internet of Things in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Automotive Industrial Internet of Things market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Automotive Industrial Internet of Things companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

To Purchase This report details at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00012262



Table of Contents:

1.INTRODUCTION

1.1.SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2.PublisherS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3.MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1Automotive Industrial Internet Of Things (IIoT) Market – By Component

1.3.2Automotive Industrial Internet Of Things (IIoT) Market – By Application

1.3.3Automotive Industrial Internet Of Things (IIoT) Market – By Region

1.3.3.1By Country

2.KEY TAKEWAYS

3.RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4.AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRIAL INTERNET OF THINGS (IIOT) MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1.OVERVIEW

4.2.PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3.ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

4.4.EXPERT OPINIONS

5.AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRIAL INTERNET OF THINGS (IIOT) MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1.KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2.KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3.KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4.FUTURE TRENDS

5.5.IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Continue….

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876