Consent Management Market Size, Share, Revenues and Emerging Trends, Forecast 2019-2027 | HIPAAT, IBM, Nymity, OneTrust, PactSafe, Rakuten, Trunomi and TrustArc

Consent Management is a process of setting policies for consumers and patients to determine what health information can be accessed by various care providers. The consent management market is supported by various regulations such as GDPR and EU ePrivacy among others. Europe and North America are expected to witness lucrative opportunities for consent management market.

Increasing digitization and supporting government regulations are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of this market, whereas, unstandardized policies across different regions is the major factor that might hinder the growth of consent management market.

The report aims to provide an overview of consent management market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment, end-use industry and geography. The global consent management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading consent management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the consent management market.

The global consent management market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment and end-use industry. Based on component, the market is segmented as software and service. On the basis of the deployment the market is segmented as on-premise and cloud. Based on the end-use industry the market is segmented as retail, government, technology, financial services, healthcare, education and others.

The report also includes the profiles of key consent management companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

-Consent Systems Ltd

-Cybot

-HIPAAT International Inc.

-IBM Corporation

-Nymity, Inc.

-OneTrust, LLC

-PactSafe,Inc.

-Rakuten Marketing

-Trunomi

-TrustArc Inc.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global consent management market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The consent management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting consent management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the consent management market in these regions.

