Contact Center Applications Market is expected to be worth billions of Dollars a year | Enghouse Interactive (US), Fenero (US), Five9 (US), Genesys (US), Huawei (China), IBM (US)
In a bid to garner larger market shares, businesses today have laid down large emphasis on customer serving strategies. The contact center applications comprise of a part of larger customer relationship management strategies. Contact center applications offer Omni-channel communication services with the customer over voice, mail, social media, and website support. With the help of contact center applications, the inbound and outbound processes of an organization are automated and it reduces the burden on the customer care department thereby contributing in boosting the overall productivity of the organization.
Increasing needs for organizations to adopt a customer-centric approach in the wake of fierce competitions, and the presence of Omni-channel communication methods are the major factors driving the contact center applications market. Problems in integration with the legacy systems hinder the smooth adoptions of the contact center applications market and pose little challenges to the growth. Further, proliferation in the number of customers using social media lay out a strong growth platform for the players in the contact center applications market.
The report aims to provide an overview of the contact center applications market with detailed market segmentation by solution, service, deployment model, end-user, and geography. The global contact center applications market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading contact center applications market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
The global contact center applications market is segmented on the basis of solution, service, deployment model, and end-user. Based on solution, the contact center applications market is segmented into Automatic Call Distribution (ACD), Call Recording, Computer Telephony Integration (CTI), Customer Collaboration, Dialer, Interactive Voice Responses (IVR), Reporting & Analytics, Workforce Optimization, and Others. On the basis of service, the contact center applications market is segmented into Integration and Deployment, Support and Maintenance, Training and Consulting, and Managed Services. Further, the contact center applications market is segmented on the basis of deployment model into Cloud-based and On-premise. The contact center applications market on the basis of the end-user is classified into BFSI, Consumer Goods and Retail, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Government, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, and Others.
The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the contact center applications market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, solutions, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.
-3clogic
-Alcatel Lucent Enterprise
-Aspect Software
-Avaya, Inc.
-Cisco Systems
-Enghouse Interactive
-Five9, Inc.
-Mitel Corporation
-SAP SE
-Unify, Inc.
The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global contact center applications market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The contact center applications market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.
The report analyzes factors affecting the contact center applications market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s Five Forces analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the contact center applications in these regions.
