Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Growth Analysis 2019-2025 with Leading Companies- USPS, FedEx, UPS, Nippon Expres, Japan Post and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel Market
Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel is a way to make consumers quickly purchase goods through online purchase through logistics. At present, this industry is developing rapidly with the increasing demand for online shopping. Traditionally the focus of CEP companies was to provide services to the B2B sector. CEP services were synonymous with catering to Urgent Orders, High Value Low Volume goods, Time sensitive and Perishable goods. Many companies focused on delivering through CEP companies to cut down on transit times and cater to the rising demand of JIT supplies wherein more frequent, but less volume of supplies was required.
To a certain extent, the rise of the CEP Industry is attributed to the failure of the traditional Postal companies to cope with the changing customer responsiveness, not being more market focused and not able to provide faster services. With the market becoming global, the CEP companies expanded into various geographies, through their International services and started capturing more market share.
This report focuses on the global Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
USPS
FedEx
UPS
Nippon Expres
Japan Post
China Post
NOL (APL)
Cosco
Seino Transportation
OOCL
SF
YUNDA
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Transportation
Warehousing
Value-added Services
Lead Logistics Provider Services/4PL
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Consumer Goods
Healthcare
Food
Retailing
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
