E-Bill Market is expected to be worth billions of Dollars a year | Global ACI Worldwide, CSG Systems International, Monitise Group, Unity FI Solutions, Bottomline Technologies

E-Bill is an electronic method for creating a list of products and services along with the respective costs and sent it as an invoice to their customers. This software generates e-Bill automatically by selecting particular products and services as per the requirement of the customers. It is being used across several application namely: energy, FMCG, express service, finance, e-commerce, and many others.

The significant drivers of E-Bill market is emerging demand for centralized and convergent Bill solutions. The increasing demand of real-time Bill across various applications is creating opportunities which will increase the demand for E-Bill market in the forecast period. The market is likely to showcase opportunities for the untapped markets and growing awareness among the users.

The report aims to provide an overview of E-Bill market with detailed market segmentation by business type, application, and geography. The global E-Bill market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading E-Bill market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global E-Bill market is segmented on the basis of business type, and application. Based on business type, the market is segmented as business to business (B2B) and Business to Consumer (B2C). Similarly, based on application the market is segmented into BFSI, Telecom, Utilities, Retail, Healthcare, and Others.

The report also includes the profiles of key E-Bill companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– Acclivity Group LLC

– Brightpearl

– Coupa Software Inc.

– FinancialForce

– FreshBooks

– Intuit Inc.

– Ivalua Inc.

– Tipalti

– Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

– Zycus Inc.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global E-Bill market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The E-Bill market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting E-Bill market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the E-Bill market in these regions.

