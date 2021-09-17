Education & Learning Analytics Market by 2025: Know about Influencing Factors by Focusing on Top Companies like IBM Corporation, Tibco, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle, SAP, Microstrategy, Qlik

A new comprehensive report titled as, the Global Education & Learning Analytics has published by The Insight Partners to provide a complete overview of Education & Learning Analytics. This research report has been scrutinized by using primary and secondary research techniques. It has been aggregated on the basis of several dynamic aspects of the businesses such as Production, Consumption, Export, Import etc. Additionally, it offers some significant methodologies and technologies which are driving the progress of the Education & Learning Analytics. The major key pillars of businesses such as drivers and restraints have been elaborated to understand the positive and negative aspects of the businesses.

Education & learning analytics is the process of collecting, reporting and analyzing the data about the learner and their context. The education & learning analytics aids in understanding learning and subsequently optimizing the environment where it occurs. Education & learning analytics deals with collecting large amounts of data to analyze the performance of individuals and analyze trends in the datasets. The education & learning analytics is widely used for performance management, curriculum development and people acquisition across various end-users.

An exclusive Education & Learning Analytics market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Education & Learning Analytics Market By Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Education & Learning Analytics market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Leading Education & Learning Analytics Market Players:

1. IBM Corporation

2. Tibco

3. Microsoft Corporation

4. Oracle

5. SAP

6. Microstrategy Incorporated

7. Qlik

8. SAS Institute

9. Alteryx

10. Tableau Software

Education & learning Analytics Market is experiencing a high demand for more efficient solutions due to increasing focus on personalized learning. Leading companies such as IBM and Oracle are investing significantly in the development of new education & learning analytics in order to stay competitive in the market. Increasing popularity of mobile learning, growing need for data-driven decisions to improve education are the major factors expected to drive the growth of education & learning analytics market. However, the need for technical expertise to perform analytics is the major factor that may restrict the growth of education & learning analytics market in the forecast period.

The Education & Learning Analytics Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2025, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2025 forecast period. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

