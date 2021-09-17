Epoxy Curing Agent Market 2019 Trend, Growth, Demand, Size, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2023

Synopsis of Epoxy Curing Agent Market

The Global Epoxy Curing Agent Market is expected to witness a significant growth of USD ~ 5099.32 million by 2023 with CAGR of ~6.8% between 2016 and 2023.

The process of the linear Epoxy Resin with appropriate curatives to form three-dimensional cross-linked thermoset structures is known as Epoxy Curing. Curing of epoxy resins is an exothermic reaction and in some cases produces sufficient heat to cause thermal degradation if not controlled. After curing, epoxy resin has excellent properties on mechanical strength, chemical resistance, and electrical insulation.

Furthermore, Epoxy Curing Agent has found in various applications such as adhesive, coatings, composites, electronics, and others. Increase in demand for high performance resin materials of epoxy resin in the various applications such as paint & coatings, composites, and electrical & electronics applications predicted to drive the epoxy curing agent market growth. In addition, the growing opportunities on account of developing domestic as well as commercial market especially in Asia-Pacific and North America has increased the Global Epoxy Curing Agent Market over the forecasted period.

Key Players

Key players of the Global Epoxy Curing Agent Market are Evonik Industries AG (Europe), BASF SE (Europe), Huntsman International LLC (US), Cardolite Corporation (US), Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Aditya Birla Chemicals (India), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc. (US), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (US), and Others.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is the largest market of Epoxy Curing Agent due to demand in various applications such as coatings and adhesives in China region followed by Japan. Increasing demand for coatings, adhesives, composites in the India, Taiwan, and South Korea has made Asia Pacific largest consumer of the Global Epoxy Curing Agent Market followed by increasing in the consumption of Epoxy Curing Agent Market in North America region. The third largest market of Epoxy Curing Agent is Europe region which is followed by Latin America and Middle East also witnessed in growth of Epoxy Curing Agent Market due to various end user industry such as automotive, marine, aerospace, and other industries.

Segmentation

The Global Epoxy Curing Agent Market is majorly segmented on the basis of type, application and region. Based on type of Epoxy Curing Agent the market is segmented into amines, polyamide, imidazoles, polymercaptan, anhydrides, polymercaptan, and others (thiols, Dicyandiamide, Photo- and ultraviolet-curing agents, etc). Based on applications the market segmented into adhesive, coatings, composites, electronics, and others (wind energy, additives, etc.), and based on region market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

The report about Global Epoxy Curing Agent Market by Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with detail analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes past and estimated future market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report further provides detail information about strategies used by top key players in the industry. It also gives a broad study about different market segments and regions.

