Fluorescent Pigment Market Bound To Make an Impact In Your Business, Size, Share, Trends, During 2019 to 2023

The Global Fluorescent Pigment Market is spanned across five key regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market among them, owing to the presence of dynamic and emerging economies in the region such as India, Japan, China, and South Korea. South Korea and China are the major markets in this region on accounts of growing demand for Fluorescent Pigment in numerous applications such as paints and coatings, packaging materials, and printing ink. North America is the second largest market in the Global Fluorescent Pigment Market after Asia Pacific. The U.S is leading the market in this region, which is attributed to huge demand of the product from packaging, display of safety instructions and entertainment. Europe is another significant region in the Global Fluorescent Pigment Market.

Growing demand of the Fluorescent Pigment from expanding scope of end users is the primary factor driving growth of the market. The Global Printing Ink market for packaging is estimated to grow at CAGR of 6% due to rising global demand for label packaging providing nutritive and product information. The color and appearance of the ink is a critical factor when it comes to attracting the customers.

Key Players:-

Fluorescent Pigment Market– Top 10 global key players and their strategy : The prominent players operating in the Global Fluorescent Pigment Market are Radiant Color N.V. (Belgium), UKSEUNG CHEMICAL CO.,LTD. (South Korea), LuminoChem Ltd. (Hungary), DAI NIPPON TORYO CO.,LTD. (Japan), Huangshan Jiajia fluorescent material Co., Ltd. (China), Wanlong Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Aron Universal Limited (India), J COLOR CHEMICALS (China), Vicom Corp. (Taiwan), and MingHui Wuxi (China), among others.

Intended Audience for Fluorescent Pigment Market:-

Fluorescent Pigment Market – Segment:-

The Global Fluorescent Pigment Market is segmented into type, application, and region.

Based on Type, the market is divided into inorganic fluors, optical whiteners, and daylight fluorescents.

Based on Application, the Global Fluorescent Pigment Market is categorized into printing ink, paints & coatings, colored papers, textile, plastics, and others.

Geographically, the market is divided into five key regions, including Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

This is anticipated to boost the demand of Fluorescent Pigment during the years to follow. At present, the designers have incorporated the use of fluorescent products in many creative ways to enhance the sale of the product. Moreover, with increasing per capita income and standard of living of the people, particularly in the developing countries, the consumer sentiment is shifting toward the use of attractive and appealing packaged products.

