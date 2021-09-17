Glass Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2027 Detailed in New Research – Owens Corning, PPG Industries, Inc., Certain Teed Corporation, Pittsburgh Corning Corporation

Glass is widely used as one of the crucial and versatile materials in buildings and has emerged as a material for improving the thermal and solar efficiency of the infrastructures. The insulated glasses are installed in buildings for regulating the indoor temperature and maintaining the air quality & humidity. Glass insulation is increasingly gaining importance in several commercial infrastructures including hotels, hospitals, and offices. Further, a number of refurbishments have deployed glass insulation for meeting government regulations for eco-friendly buildings and for enhancing the energy efficiency. Increase in the environmental concerns paired with the government regulations for energy efficiency has majorly driven the growth of the glass insulation market. However, lack of awareness impedes the growth of the market to a considerable extent. Demand from the emerging economies is projected to be opportunistic for the growth of the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the glass insulation industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global glass insulation market based on type and end use. It also includes market size and forecast till 2027 for the overall glass insulation market for five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Top Companies

Nippon Sheet Glass Co Ltd. Owens Corning PPG Industries, Inc. Certain Teed Corporation Pittsburgh Corning Corporation Saint-Gobain AFICO Johns Manville Knauf Scheuten Glas

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting glass insulation market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics influencing the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis.

