Global Acrylonitrile Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

Acrylonitrile industry has low technology barrier and is labor intensive industry. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world acrylonitrile industry. The main market players are Ineos, Ascend performance Materials, AnQore, Asahi Kasei, Jilin Petrochemical Company. The production of acrylonitrile will increase to 6255.1 K MT in 2016 from 5019.6 K MT in 2011 with average growth rate of 4.50%. Global Acrylonitrile capacity utilization rate remained at around 82.55% in 2015.

In consumption market, the global consumption value of Acrylonitrile increases with the 0.13% average growth rate. Europe and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2015, these two regions occupied 51.12% of the global consumption volume in total.

The worldwide market for Acrylonitrile is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 12400 million US$ in 2024, from 10900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Acrylonitrile in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Ineos

Ascend performance Materials

Cornerstone

Unigel

AnQore

Saratovorgsintez Saratov

Repsol Chemicals

Petkim

Taekwang Industrial

Formosa Plastics

Shanghai Secco Petrochemical

CPDC

Anqing Petrochemical

Asahi Kasei

Jilin Petrochemical Company

Wanda Petrochemical

Shandong Qilu Petrochemical Qitai Petrochemical

Reliance Industries

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Propylene Method

Propane Method

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Acrylic Fibres

ABS and SAN resins

Acrylamide

NBR

Others

https://www.erienewsnow.com/story/40469011/global-acrylonitrile-market-2019-key-players-share-trends-sales-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2024

