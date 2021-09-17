Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

DowAksa

Toray Industries

SGL Group

Hexcel Corporation

Cytec Solvay Group

Teijin Limited

Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd.

Hyosung Corporation

Gurit Holding AG

Plasan Carbon Composites

Kringlan Composites AG

Formosa Plastics Corporation

TenCate NV

Toho Tenax Co., Ltd.

Zoltek Companies, Inc.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Polyacrylonitrile (PAN)-based CFRTP

Pitch-based CFRTP

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Wind Turbines

Construction

Sport Equipment

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Polyacrylonitrile (PAN)-based CFRTP

1.2.2 Pitch-based CFRTP

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Automotive

1.3.2 Wind Turbines

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Sport Equipment

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 DowAksa

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 DowAksa Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Toray Industries

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Toray Industries Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 SGL Group

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 SGL Group Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Hexcel Corporation

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Hexcel Corporation Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Cytec Solvay Group

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Cytec Solvay Group Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Teijin Limited

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Teijin Limited Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd.

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd. Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

