Global Cloud Storage Gateway Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2019-2025

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

Cloud storage gateways are hybrid appliances that combine local storage, data protection functionality, and cloud storage to form a collaborative, cost-effective package. A storage gateway ensures compatibility between different protocols used by cloud service providers and enterprises. In addition, it provides seamless connectivity between a local system and a cloud storage. Storage gateways are necessary to ensure that the data stored in the cloud storage infrastructure are optimized according to established standards. They also facilitate efficient management of traffic and storage space across a network.

Major factors propelling the growth of the market include the high availability of data, cost effectiveness, availability for use on-demand, the ability to function and flexibility of choosing provider as per requirement. The high growth of the market is creating significant opportunities for vendors of these solutions. However, major restraining factors to this market growth are a huge capital investment and lack of skilled personnel. Americas region is expected to dominate the cloud storage gateway market over the forecasted period on account of the high adoption of cloud storage gateways by SMBs

The key players covered in this study

ABB

Amazon Web Service

CTERA Networks

EMC

Emulex

Microsoft

NetApp

Agosto

Maldivica

Nasuni

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Which Types of Questions does the Report Answer?

What are the substitutes of products offered in the global Cloud Storage Gateway?

What are the growth driving factors of the global Cloud Storage Gateway?

Which are the high-growth segments of the global Cloud Storage Gateway?

What are the upcoming industry trends?

Which regions will create rewarding prospects in the global Cloud Storage Gateway?

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud Storage Gateway status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud Storage Gateway development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Storage Gateway are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

