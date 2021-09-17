GLOBAL CRITICAL CARE THERAPEUTICS 2019 MARKET ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025
In 2018, the global Critical Care Therapeutics market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Critical Care Therapeutics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Critical Care Therapeutics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
CSL Behring
Grifols
Kedrion Biopharma
Octapharma
Shire
Bayer HealthCare
Merck
Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma
REVO Biologics
Rockwell Medical
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Shanghai RAAS
China Biologic Products
Cosmo Pharmaceuticals
King Pharmaceuticals
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Albumin
Prothrombin Complex Concentrates
Antithrombin Concentrates
Factor XIII Concentrates
Fibrinogen Concentrates
Market segment by Application, split into
Pulmonary Embolism (PE)
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Atrial Fibrillation
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Critical Care Therapeutics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Critical Care Therapeutics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Critical Care Therapeutics are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Critical Care Therapeutics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Albumin
1.4.3 Prothrombin Complex Concentrates
1.4.4 Antithrombin Concentrates
1.4.5 Factor XIII Concentrates
1.4.6 Fibrinogen Concentrates
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Critical Care Therapeutics Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Pulmonary Embolism (PE)
1.5.3 Acute Coronary Syndrome
1.5.4 Atrial Fibrillation
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 CSL Behring
12.1.1 CSL Behring Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Critical Care Therapeutics Introduction
12.1.4 CSL Behring Revenue in Critical Care Therapeutics Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 CSL Behring Recent Development
12.2 Grifols
12.2.1 Grifols Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Critical Care Therapeutics Introduction
12.2.4 Grifols Revenue in Critical Care Therapeutics Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Grifols Recent Development
12.3 Kedrion Biopharma
12.3.1 Kedrion Biopharma Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Critical Care Therapeutics Introduction
12.3.4 Kedrion Biopharma Revenue in Critical Care Therapeutics Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Kedrion Biopharma Recent Development
12.4 Octapharma
12.4.1 Octapharma Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Critical Care Therapeutics Introduction
12.4.4 Octapharma Revenue in Critical Care Therapeutics Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Octapharma Recent Development
12.5 Shire
12.5.1 Shire Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Critical Care Therapeutics Introduction
12.5.4 Shire Revenue in Critical Care Therapeutics Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Shire Recent Development
12.6 Bayer HealthCare
12.6.1 Bayer HealthCare Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Critical Care Therapeutics Introduction
12.6.4 Bayer HealthCare Revenue in Critical Care Therapeutics Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Bayer HealthCare Recent Development
12.7 Merck
12.7.1 Merck Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Critical Care Therapeutics Introduction
12.7.4 Merck Revenue in Critical Care Therapeutics Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Merck Recent Development
12.8 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma
12.8.1 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Critical Care Therapeutics Introduction
12.8.4 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Revenue in Critical Care Therapeutics Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Recent Development
12.9 REVO Biologics
12.9.1 REVO Biologics Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Critical Care Therapeutics Introduction
12.9.4 REVO Biologics Revenue in Critical Care Therapeutics Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 REVO Biologics Recent Development
12.10 Rockwell Medical
12.10.1 Rockwell Medical Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Critical Care Therapeutics Introduction
12.10.4 Rockwell Medical Revenue in Critical Care Therapeutics Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Rockwell Medical Recent Development
12.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific
12.12 Shanghai RAAS
12.13 China Biologic Products
12.14 Cosmo Pharmaceuticals
12.15 King Pharmaceuticals
