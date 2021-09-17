Global Electric Dental Handpieces Market Research Report 2019 Analysis And Forecast To 2025

Summary

Electric Dental Handpieces is one of the main components for comprehensive oral therapy apparatus, and provide the source power based on comprehensive oral therapy apparatus. It is the dentist necessary tool, belongs to the class ii medical devices, which is mainly used for cutting tooth, prepare cavities, tooth shape and dressing preparation tooth shape. This report mainly covers the high-speed dental handpiece and low-speed dental handpiece product type.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Global Electric Dental Handpieces market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Kavo

NSK

Dentsply Sirona

W&H

Bien Air

MORITA

DentalEZ

Osada

SciCan

Anthogyr

Codent

TTBIO

Sinol

Modern Precision

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

High-Speed Electric Dental Handpieces

Low-Speed Electric Dental Handpieces

By End-User / Application

Hospital

Dental Clinic

