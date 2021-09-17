Global ELISA Analyzers: Market Analysis, Strategies, Segmentation And Forecasts, 2019 To 2025

Summary

ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) is a plate-based assay technique designed for detecting and quantifying substances such as peptides, proteins, antibodies and hormones. The ELISA has been used as a diagnostic tool in medicine and plant pathology, as well as a quality-control check in various industries. Elisa Analyzers is also called Elisa Microplate Reader or plate reader, which are used to detect biological, chemical or physical events of samples in microtiter plates. ELISA Analyzers are widely used in research, drug discovery, bioassay validation, quality control and manufacturing processes in the hospitals, pharmaceutical and biotechnological industry and academic organizations.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Global ELISA Analyzers market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Thermo Fisher

PerkinElmer

Tecan

BioTek

EUROIMMUN

DiaSorin

BIO-RAD

Molecular Devices

Dynex Technologies

BMG Labtech

KHB

Promega

Trinity Biotech plc.

Biochrom

Berthold

Awareness

Adaltis

Erba Mannheim

Dialab

STRATEC Biomedical AG

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Optical Filter ELISA Analyzers

Optical Grating ELISA Analyzers

By End-User / Application

Clinical field

Nonclinical field

