Global Green and Bio Solvents Market 2019 Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2024

Scope of the Report:

Industrial solvents are used as component ingredients in formulated products or as processing aids in manufacturing. Demand will grow modestly but the mix of solvents will continue to change dramatically under environmental and regulatory pressure designed to reduce emissions of ODS (Ozone Depleting Substances), VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds) and HAPs (Hazardous Air Pollutants). Environmentally friendly “green solvents” and conventional solvents that are regulation exempt to replace conventional hydrocarbon and chlorinated solvents.

The worldwide market for Green and Bio Solvents is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.8% over the next five years, will reach 8610 million US$ in 2024, from 5480 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Green and Bio Solvents in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF SE

Bioamber Inc

Huntsman Corporation

E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Co.

The DOW Chemical Company

Vertec Biosolvents Inc

Florida Chemicals Company Inc

Cargill Inc

Galactic

LyondellBasell

Gevo

Pinova Holding INC

Myriant

Solvay

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Bioalcohols

Bio-Glycols&Diols

Lactate Esters

D-Limonene

Methyl Soyate

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial & Domestic Cleaners

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

