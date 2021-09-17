GLOBAL GREEN AND BIO SOLVENTS MARKET 2019 GLOBAL PRODUCTION, GROWTH, SHARE, DEMAND AND APPLICATIONS MARKET RESEARCH REPORT TO 2024
Scope of the Report:
Industrial solvents are used as component ingredients in formulated products or as processing aids in manufacturing. Demand will grow modestly but the mix of solvents will continue to change dramatically under environmental and regulatory pressure designed to reduce emissions of ODS (Ozone Depleting Substances), VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds) and HAPs (Hazardous Air Pollutants). Environmentally friendly “green solvents” and conventional solvents that are regulation exempt to replace conventional hydrocarbon and chlorinated solvents.
The worldwide market for Green and Bio Solvents is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.8% over the next five years, will reach 8610 million US$ in 2024, from 5480 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Green and Bio Solvents in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Archer Daniels Midland Company
BASF SE
Bioamber Inc
Huntsman Corporation
E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Co.
The DOW Chemical Company
Vertec Biosolvents Inc
Florida Chemicals Company Inc
Cargill Inc
Galactic
LyondellBasell
Gevo
Pinova Holding INC
Myriant
Solvay
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Bioalcohols
Bio-Glycols&Diols
Lactate Esters
D-Limonene
Methyl Soyate
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Industrial & Domestic Cleaners
Paints & Coatings
Adhesives
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics
