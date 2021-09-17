Global Human Fibrinogen: Market Analysis, Strategies, Segmentation And Forecasts, 2019 To 2025
Summary
Fibrinogen is a protein in the blood plasma that is essential for the coagulation of blood and is converted to fibrin by the action of thrombin in the presence of ionized calcium. Human fibrinogen is a protein which is important for blood clotting (coagulation).
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Global Human Fibrinogen market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
CSL Behring
Baxter
Johnson & Johnson(Ethicon)
LFB Group
ProFibrix BV (The Medicines Company)
Shanghai RAAS
Jiangxi Boya Bio-Pharmaceutical
Hualan Biological Engineering
Harbin Pacific Biopharmaceutical
Greencross
Shanghai XinXing Medical
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Pure Human Fibrinogen
Fibrinogen Concentrate (Human)
By End-User / Application
Congenital Fibrinogen Deficiency
Surgical Procedures
