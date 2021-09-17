Global Thermal Energy Storage Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2019-2025
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America
Thermal energy storage transfers heat to storage media during the charging period, and releases it at a later stage during the discharging step.
The key players covered in this study
Abengoa Solar
Brightsource Energy
Solarreserve
Baltimore Aircoil
Caldwell Energy
Burns and Mcdonnell
Calmac
Cristopia Energy Systems
Cryogel
Dc Pro Engineering
Dunham-Bush
Goss Engineering
Ice Energy
Natgun
Steffes
Tas Energy
Evapco
Fafco
Icelings
Sunwell Technologies
Qcoefficient
Finetex EnE
Chicago Bridge and Iron
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Sensible
Latent
TCS
Market segment by Application, split into
Power Generation
District Heating and Cooling
Process Heating and Cooling
Which Types of Questions does the Report Answer?
- What are the substitutes of products offered in the global Thermal Energy Storage?
- What are the growth driving factors of the global Thermal Energy Storage?
- Which are the high-growth segments of the global Thermal Energy Storage?
- What are the upcoming industry trends?
- Which regions will create rewarding prospects in the global Thermal Energy Storage?
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Thermal Energy Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Thermal Energy Storage development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Thermal Energy Storage are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
