Huge Growth Expected in Connected Logistics market  Forecast to 2023 by top Key Players SAP, ThingWorx , SecureRF , Oracle

A Connected Logistics refers to system of interconnected devices that are designed to facilitate faster, uniform, and accessible mode of communication for better interoperability among involved entities such as manufacturers, suppliers, transporters, end-users, and others. It can also be described as integration of connected technologies such as Bluetooth, ZigBee, Wi-Fi, and others. Furthermore, the demand for Connected Logistics is on an increase in the recent years, owing to its features such as seamless operation, real-time communication, and integration of information, which enables informed decision making and streamlined logistical business processes. The global Connected Logistics market was valued at $16,774 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $27,722 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.60% from 2017 to 2023.

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

SAP

ThingWorx

SecureRF

Oracle

Zebra

Technologies

GT Nexus

IBM

Cisco System, Inc.

Eurotech S.P.A.

AT&T Inc.

This report provides an overview of the trends, structure, drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global Connected Logistics market.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers & suppliers, and provides insights on the competitive structure of the market to determine the investment pockets.

Current and future trends adopted by the key market players are highlighted to determine overall competitiveness.

The quantitative analysis of the Connected Logistics market growth from 2017 to 2023 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

Key Market Segments

By Technology

Bluetooth

Cellular

Wi-Fi

ZigBee

NFC

Satellite

By Devices

Gateways

RFID Tags

Sensor Nodes

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 CONNECTED LOGISTICS MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL CONNECTED LOGISTICS MARKET, BY DEVICES

CHAPTER 6 CONNECTED LOGISTICS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

