Human Microbiome Market Overview 2019- 2025 including leading players like Enterome, Merck & Co., Microbiome Therapeutics, LLC, Rebiotix, Yakult Honsha, Osel, Vedanta Biosciences

A microbiome is a genetic material of a wide collection of microbes that located in skin. The market of human microbiome is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the forecast period, owing to factors including increased focus on human microbiome therapy, rising aging population, increasing incidences of lifestyle diseases, and participation with leading health institutions is the primary factor which is driving the growth of human microbiome market. On other hand, the increasing collaboration activities are expected to likely to add novel opportunities for the players that are operating in the market.

Some of the key players influencing the human microbiome market including Enterome, Merck & Co., Inc., Microbiome Therapeutics, LLC, Rebiotix Inc., Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., Osel Inc., Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., Metabiomics Corporate, Synthetic Biologics, Inc., DUPONT and among others

The global human microbiome market is segmented on the basis of product, disease and application. The product segment includes medical foods, probiotics, foods, prebiotics, drugs, diagnostic devices and other probiotic supplements. On the basis of application, the market is classified as diagnostics, and therapeutics segments. Based on the disease, the market is categorized into diabetes, cancer, autoimmune disorders, obesity, mental disorders and other diseases.

It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall human microbiome market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Europe region will anticipated to capture largest market share of human microbiome market within the forecast period, owing to the high acceptance of probiotic and prebiotic products, rising prevalence of communicable diseases, and Europe’s aging population size, growing awareness among patients regarding the use of microbiome-based products are drive the market in Europe. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register high-growth rates during the forecast period, with the majority of growth primarily driven by owing to the increasing incidences of cardiac diseases, diabetes and obesity and growing awareness among consumers regarding the favorable benefits of the microbiome are expected to contribute to the growth of the human microbiome market.

