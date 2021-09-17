Know how Smart bathrooms Market is thriving By Top key Business players

Smart bathrooms gain popularity among the consumers due to presence of energy efficient and technology driven bathroom accessories. With the rise in disposable income and awareness about energy conservation, consumers are shifting towards the concept of building energy efficient homes, bathroom being one of the most essential areas. The smart bathrooms market offers sensor driven features such as smart toilets, touchless cisterns, touchless soap dispensers, smart windows, and others. The global smart bathrooms market is estimated to account for a market revenue of $1,230.29 million in 2016 and is expected to reach to $2,517.82 million in 2023.

Growth in affluence of the consumers and their inclination towards building a smart and energy efficient building drives the market. Advancement in technologies especially the advent of sensor enabled systems also fuels the market. The growth in traction of touchless faucets among the bathroom accessories, is also expected to catalyze the growth of the global smart bathrooms market during the forecast period. However, the high installation and maintenance costs are expected to pose potential restraints for the growth of the global market.

Key Market Players

American Standard Brands

Bradley Corporation

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd

Cleveland Faucet Group(MOEN)

Delta Faucet Company

Grohe

Jacuzzi

Jaquar

Kohler

Novellini

Pfister (Spectrum Brands)

Roca Sanitario

Sloan Valve

Toto Ltd

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global smart bathrooms industry and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the smart bathrooms industry from 2017 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

