Man Portable Military Electronics Market by Type – 2025 | MarketResearchNest.com

The man-portable military electronics includes all the portable equipments which facilitates and enhances the functional capabilities of military personals in the battlefield.

Communications is the largest sub segment in the Global Man Portable Military Electronics Market and accounts for more than 40% share of the entire market.

The key players covered in this study

Harris

Rockwell Collins

Thales

Codan

General Dynamics

Elbit Systems

SAAB

Exelis

Safran

Cojot

FLIR Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Command and Control

ISTAR

Imaging

Force Protection

Ancillary Electronics

Market segment by Application, split into

Land

Airborne

Naval

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Man Portable Military Electronics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Man Portable Military Electronics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Man Portable Military Electronics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

