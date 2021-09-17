New report shares details about the Agricultural robots Market by 2023 | Industry Growth Analysis Report

Agricultural robots are gaining high adoption in the agricultural industry as they provide efficient and sustainable methods for producing higher agricultural yields. Agricultural robots are deployed to eliminate the human interferences and farming complications faced by the farmers. The global agricultural robots market is estimated to account for a market revenue of $2,927 million in 2016 and is expected to reach to $11,050 million in 2023.

The global agricultural robots market is driven by the large number of agricultural technology companies developing, experimenting, piloting, and launching an expansive range of robotic systems programmed for various agricultural purposes. Other factors that contribute to the growth include increase in population, rise in demand for food supply, high popularity of indoor farming, frequent climate variations, and growth in adoption of automation technology. However, limited awareness about agricultural robots among farmers and inability of the robots to match to human-like dexterity hamper the market growth. The global agricultural robots market has potential opportunities of transforming into a digital farming with the adoption of telematic sensor enabled robots. The robotic systems are expected to help the agriculture industry gain improved decision-making solutions on various farming processes.

Key Market Players

AGCO

Autonomous Solutions Inc.

Autonomous Tractor corporation

Clearpath Robotics

Deepfield Robotics

DeLaval

GEA Group

Harvest Automation

John Deere

Lely

The global agricultural robots market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, global agricultural robots market is classified into driverless tractors, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), milking robots, automated harvest robots, material management, and others (animal management and forest management). Based on application, global agricultural robots market is divided into dairy management, irrigation management, harvest management, soil management, inventory management, and others (field mapping and pruning management). Geographically, the global agricultural robots market is analyzed across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global agricultural robots industry and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global agricultural robots market from 2017 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

