P2P (Peer-to-peer) Lending Market Emerging Technology Growth, Demand and Future Business Trends to 2023- Prosper Marketplace, Upstart Network, Circle Back Lending, Funding Circle Limited, Peerform, Social Finance

Peer-to-peer lending or P2P lending, is the practice of lending money to individuals or businesses through online services that match lenders with borrowers. Since peer-to-peer lending companies offering these services generally operate online, they can run with lower overhead and provide the service more cheaply than traditional financial institutions.As a result, lenders can earn higher returns compared to savings and investment products offered by banks, while borrowers can borrow money at lower interest rates, even after the P2P lending company has taken a fee for providing the match-making platform and credit checking the borrower. There is the risk of the borrower defaulting on the loans taken out from peer-lending websites.

Peer to peer (P2P) lending is also referred as marketplace lending. The P2P lending industry is among the fastest growing segment in the financial lending market. It is an alternate way of lending money virtually. The core functioning of marketplace lending platforms is connecting consumers/borrowers with investors/lenders, majorly through online medium. The p2p lending market is driven by growth in emerging markets owing to increase in knowledge of marketplace lending, greater investment transparency, and lower interest rates to consumers.

Common Bond Inc., Prosper Marketplace, Inc., Upstart Network Inc., Circle Back Lending, Inc., Funding Circle Limited, Peerform, and Social Finance Inc., Pave, Inc.

P2P Lending Market 2023 segmentation by technology, applications, and five major geographical regions.

