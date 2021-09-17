Painting Robots Market Business Overview and Global Development Trends and Forecast to 2023

The global painting robots market size is expected to reach $3,209.0 million in 2023, from $1,614.0 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2017 to 2023. Painting robots are used for automatic painting in different industries. These automatic painting robots are developed using explosion proof arm to perform safe actions. Kawasaki Robotics, ABB, Fanuc, Yaskawa, Kuka Robotics, and Durr Systems are some of the leading key players of the painting robots market.

The rise in demand in automotive industry majorly drives the growth of the painting robots market, as these robots can apply paint and coating consistently on each part without wasting materials. Further, reliability, capability, and precision of the program helps paint large areas accurately within optimized time. Thus, the requirement of highly skilled painters is reduced. These factors majorly boost the growth of the painting robots market. However, high product and installation cost hinders the market growth.

The end-user industry segment is divided into automotive, aerospace, construction, and others. In 2016, the automotive segment accounted for the highest market share due to increased demand for automotive industry and is expected to dominate the painting robots market during the forecast period. The global painting robots market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada & Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia & others), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan & others), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East & Africa). In 2016, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the painting robots market and is anticipated to secure the leading position during the forecast period, due to extensive demand and strong manufacturing base of automotive sector.

KEY PLAYERS

Kawasaki Robotics

ABB

Durr Systems

Fanuc

Yaskawa

Kuka Robotics

CMA Robotics

Staubli

Epistolio S.r.l

Krautzberger

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1: Introduction

CHAPTER 2: Executive summary

CHAPTER 3: Market overview

CHAPTER 4: Painting robots market, by type

CHAPTER 5: Paiting robots market, by application

CHAPTER 6: Painting robots market, by end user

CHAPTER 7: Painting robots market, by region

CHAPTER 8: Company profiles

