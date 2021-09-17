Population Health Management Market is Estimated to Represent a Global Market of USD 25.69 Billion by 2017 with Growth Rate of 15.3%

A rapidly changing healthcare landscape is on the horizon with a shift from fee-for-service to value-based care delivery. The rise in healthcare costs is responsible for low wage growth, savings, and reduction in global competitiveness. As measures for rising healthcare costs is gaining momentum, population health management is an increasingly feasible plan to control healthcare costs. Population health management is considered to be the most efficient and cost-effective way to manage chronic conditions across patient populations. The advantage of the PHM system is that it offers a well-managed partnership network to provide actionable analytics for providers, and offers the ability to manage multiple lines of business on a single platform.

As the complexity in payment models, care delivery models and clinical needs are increasing on daily basis, the requirement for a PHM system is rising across the globe. In addition, public and private policymakers across the globe are introducing disease management programs in order to assist in the treatment of chronic illnesses. Such multidisciplinary efforts are anticipated to support the demand for PHM industry over the forecast period. Furthermore, with its potential for cost-effective and patient-centered care, PHM holds the promise of being the next revolution for quality medical delivery. On the flip side, lack of efficient healthcare IT infrastructure in developing regions will limit the industry growth to some extent.

Products Takeaway

In terms of products, the market is categorized as software and services. Among which, the software segment recorded the highest revenue share in 2017 and is projected to grow with the fastest growth rate during the study period. High level of customization is the biggest benefit of software and it guarantees a high rate of return on investment. Additionally, demand for integrated healthcare systems is responsible for the high demand for PHM software segment.

End User Takeaway

The end-user segment is divided into providers, payers, and employers. Out of the various users, the demand from providers is projected to remain high in the coming few years due to multiple functions and advantages that population health management brings to providers. Generally, there are three different types of companies such as population health specialty companies, patient engagement platform developers, and analytics firms that help payers’ providers to achieve their population health-related goals.

Regional Takeaway

Regionally, North America is anticipated to account for a leading share of the worldwide market. PHM market in this region is set to flourish due to the growing demand for good quality healthcare delivery facilities and infrastructure. The U.S. is one of the primary hubs that offer commercialized PHM services with more than 150 players operating in the country, supporting the market growth. Asia Pacific region is prognosticated to expand at a robust growth rate of 19.3% during the study period. The endless potential of the region is attracting new players into offering PHM services & software, and simultaneously, the existing players are making value-based addition to their current offerings to open up the market space and create new demand.

Key Vendor Takeaway

Major players operating in the global population health management market include McKesson Corporation, Healthagen, Allscripts, Koninklijke Philips, ZeOmega, Cerner Corporation among others. Companies aspire to adopt chronic disease management programs such as population health management software to evaluate clinical data that can improve medical delivery.

Population Health Management Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Population Health Management Market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall Population Health Management industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key vendors by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Population Health Management Market.

Major Types of Population Health Management covered are:

Software

Services

Major Applications of Population Health Management covered are:

Providers

Payers

Employers

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Population Health Management industry. It provides market estimation and forecasting of the Population Health Management market for the period of 2017 to 2025, considering 2017 as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

In the end, Population Health Management industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

